The cheapest Auckland homes that'll set you back just $149,000

A tiny home currently parked in Muriwai is Auckland’s cheapest stand-alone home listed on Trade Me – but the asking price doesn’t include the land.

House prices may be dropping – but homeownership is still well out of reach of many.

Trade Me figures released in September put the average asking price of an Auckland property at $1,127,550.

But for those trying to get onto the property ladder in an affordable way, there are a number of cheaper options in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The cheapest stand-alone house listed on Trade Me is a tiny home currently parked in the beach suburb of Muriwai.

READ MORE:

* The cheapest homes for sale in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch

* Christchurch first-home buyers face 'massive interest' and rising prices

* 'Tiny house' in central Auckland could sell for almost $1million



It is being sold for a humble $149,000 – just 13% of the average asking price.

STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse.

It has a floor space of 30m², which includes one bedroom and one bathroom.

According to the listing, the home is fully insulated, double-glazed and steel framed and is complete with a deck.

There is a small fireplace, a kitchen island and stairs leading to a mezzanine bedroom, which fits a double bed and two sets of drawers.

The seller of the tiny home is giving the buyer the option to “truck away”, or negotiate with the landowner to stay put – which is bound to hike the price beyond the $149,000 mark.

Trade Me/Supplied The 30m² tiny home has a fireplace, deck, one bedroom and one bathroom.

Living in an apartment is also an option, with the cheapest freehold apartment on Trade Me being sold for $149,000.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom furnished apartment, located on White St in Auckland CBD, is “more or less” 38m².

The apartment has quite a basic set up, with a small living/dining area, separate bedroom and bathroom.

It also boasts a “generous” north-facing balcony.

Trade Me/Supplied This city centre apartment is just a few steps from Aotea Square.

Many of Trade Me’s cheapest real estate listings were for homes being sold for removal.

The removal homes varied drastically in size, shape and prize, ranging from a five-bedroom house in Takapuna selling for $5000, to a four-bedroom home in Te Atatū with an asking price of $48,700.

Stephen Withers, from Easy Moves Limited, said the number of houses being removed had increased over the past 10 years.

“The rate of growth has generally been proportional to the growth in new builds.”

Withers said it was becoming more common “to move houses from Auckland sections to smaller towns or the beach”, mainly due to Auckland’s property prices.

“It has been an affordable way for some buyers to get into the Auckland property market in fringe,” Withers said.

Another Auckland trend that made determining the cheapest listing more difficult was the number of sellers choosing to go to auction instead of displaying an asking price.

Catherine Goodwin, the managing director of real estate agency Goodwins, said it was too hard to say whether going to auction meant a better deal for sellers.

“There’s not a one size fits all answer, but rather many contributing factors to how a real estate agent would determine the best sale.”

Goodwin said auctions could, however, be good for buyers, as it gave them transparency and “they know what other people in the room are prepared to pay”.

Benefits of an auction for sellers were that they received an unconditional bid and there was a set deadline for their home to be sold.