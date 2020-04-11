Southland woman Jocelyn Dobson receives top rose society award

Jocelyn Dobson, right, and Southland Rose Society president Ngaire Robertson dressed up for a fun night at a Rose Ranfurly Shield event in Oamaru.

A Southland Rose Society member is this year's recipient of the Frank Penn Memorial Award.

Since its inception 51 years ago, Jocelyn Dobson is the fourth Southland recipient of the award that is given out by the New Zealand Rose Society for service to a local rose society.

Dobson has been a member of the Southland Rose Society since 1993 and was made a life member in 2009.

Of the award, she said it blew away to be honoured and "chuffed' to win the award as the Southland group was relatively small compared to others across the country.

Her passion for roses began as a small child as she grew up with roses in the garden and love for roses grew ever since.

There was not one single rose Dobson could describe as her favourite but two roses that were doing well in her gardens were "Nelson Girls" and "My Mum".

One of her favourite things to do with roses was make posies.

She was first elected to the society's committee in 1999, and currently serves as secretary/treasurer.

She has also been heavily involved when Southland hosted the 1999 National Autumn Show and the 2012 South Island Rose Ranfurly, both in Invercargill. She is also involved in the local floral art society.

She has been a tireless worker for the local group and is involved with transporting and storing equipment, staging rose displays, pruning other people's roses and organising events for members.

The motto of the New Zealand Rose Society is to "Implant the love of roses into the hearts and gardens of the people" and Dobson promotes this through sharing her knowledge and experiences with others.

This includes showing her own roses and helping others to stage their entries and travelling to other rose societies in the Lower South Island to judge their shows. She is also a national rose judge and has helped with organising judging seminars in the south.

The other Southland winners of the award in the past were Dawn Chisholm (1995), William Morton (1980) and Dorothy McCorkindale (1971).

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the presentation of the award will be made to Dobson at a later date.