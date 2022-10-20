Hunt for 'highly invasive' bat-wing passion flower vine after seedlings found

Eileen Alexander found the highly invasive bat-wing passion flower growing in her backyard

Seedlings from a highly invasive plant have been found in Northland - sparking a hunt for the vine that experts believe is growing nearby.

Evidence of the bat-wing passion flower was found in the Whangārei Heads area by a local volunteer – the second discovery in the area within the last two years.

The extremely fast-growing species can go from seed to a fruiting adult within eight months and is spread by birds.

Northland Regional Council biosecurity manager Joanna Barr said both discoveries were made by Eileen Alexander, with the most recent being on her property.

READ MORE:

* Dog detective sniffs out noxious nasties in Wairarapa's wetlands

* One of world's oldest bird species found at same Canterbury site as monster penguin

* Waikato Weed Watch: Running a 'mile-a-minute'



A 20cm seedling, along with two tiny ones, were found under a puriri tree, thought to have been spread by birds perching above.

The earlier discovery was at a local nursery on a neighbouring property, earlier in the year.

NORTHLAND COUNCIL/Supplied The plant can grow to a fruiting adult within eight months and is spread by birds.

Since both discoveries had been close together, the source plant must be close, Barr said.

“The sooner we find the source, the better chance we have of locally eradicating it."

Following the discovery, council conducted a survey, door-knocking, Facebook campaign and a mail drop – all failed to help locate the source, she said.

Stuff The invasive Undaria seaweed has been given a knock out blow by divers in Fiordland who completed a project to rid the area's water of its suffocating growth.

The adult foliage is wing-like, with two-lobed leaves and the juvenile foliage looks like little duck’s feet.

The species is not yet widespread in Northland, she said.