Win Yates vege seeds
We have 10 sets of Yates vege seeds to give away.
Each set includes:
- Yates Beetroot Bulls Blood, an heirloom variety with intense burgundy hued leaves.
- Yates Cabbage Kilaton Hybrid for large, dense and very tasty cabbages;
- Yates Cauliflower Snowbowl Hybrid for consistent heavy, dense crowns with fine ivory-coloured curd;
- Yates Luffa Ridge Gourd for Indian, Chinese and Southeast Asian cuisines;
- Yates Karela Bitter Melon for pungent, sharp tasting bitter melon which can be steamed, pan-fried or stuffed with spicy fillings.
Enter by filling in your details here.
Entries close October 31, 2021.