Win Yates vege seeds

10:12, Sep 27 2021
YATES/Stuff
We have 10 sets of Yates vege seeds to give away.

Each set includes:

  • Yates Beetroot Bulls Blood, an heirloom variety with intense burgundy hued leaves.
  • Yates Cabbage Kilaton Hybrid for large, dense and very tasty cabbages;
  • Yates Cauliflower Snowbowl Hybrid for consistent heavy, dense crowns with fine ivory-coloured curd;
  • Yates Luffa Ridge Gourd for Indian, Chinese and Southeast Asian cuisines;
  • Yates Karela Bitter Melon for pungent, sharp tasting bitter melon which can be steamed, pan-fried or stuffed with spicy fillings.

Enter by filling in your details here.

Entries close October 31, 2021.