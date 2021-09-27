Win Yates vege seeds.

We have 10 sets of Yates vege seeds to give away.

Each set includes:

Yates Beetroot Bulls Blood, an heirloom variety with intense burgundy hued leaves.

Yates Cabbage Kilaton Hybrid for large, dense and very tasty cabbages;

Yates Cauliflower Snowbowl Hybrid for consistent heavy, dense crowns with fine ivory-coloured curd;

Yates Luffa Ridge Gourd for Indian, Chinese and Southeast Asian cuisines;

Yates Karela Bitter Melon for pungent, sharp tasting bitter melon which can be steamed, pan-fried or stuffed with spicy fillings.

Entries close October 31, 2021.