Win Topflite bird feeder packs

Bring birdsong to your garden this winter

The Peka Peka native bird feeder gives your garden visitors a safe way to feed away from predators.

The Backyard Banquet is a starter set for attracting wild birds to your garden. A perfect gift.

Visit shop.topflite.co.nz to see the full range.

We have three Topflite packs, each worth $187, to give away.

Each pack includes a Peka power pack ($122.50) and a Backyard banquet ($64.50)

GG Enter by filling in your details here.

Entries close June 14, 2022.