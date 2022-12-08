Win calathea plants with Gellerts.

Calathea are a stunning indoor plant with a range of unique leaf patterns and colour variations that will stand out amongst your indoor jungle.

These easy-care evergreens are also great at reducing humidity and helping to detoxify the air in your home or office, making them the perfect choice to help create a lush and relaxed living space.

Gellerts have 15 plants up for grabs, worth RRP $42.98 each, including five Calathea Zebrina, five Calathea Green Goddess and five Calathea Makoyana. Each come with their own stylish white ceramic pot.

Enter here to win one of these stunning plants.

Entries close December 15, 2022.