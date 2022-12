Get all of your gardening tasks done with Wet & Forget’s quick and easy-to-use products.

Kill pesky weeds organically with Hitman Weedkiller, boost plant and soil health with the Seaweed Tea and Seafood Soup combination and refresh your outdoor surfaces with Rapid Application that removes moss, mould, lichen and algae.

Enter here to be in to win.

Entries close January 29, 2023.