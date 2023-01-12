BMN nursery competition

Blue Mountain Nurseries run extensive breeding programmes developing new and exciting plants.

The nursery look to fashion colours, overseas trends and the fortuitous finds of head breeder Denis Hughes.

Go in the draw to win one of four prize packs of some of their favourite red varieties from their breeding programmes, including two Pseudowintera Rd Leopard and three Leucothoe Fontanesiana Crimson Globe, valued at $125 each.

For more gorgeous plants visit Blue Mountain Nurseries.