Get growing with colour at your place with Resene

Refresh and rejuvenate old terracotta pots or add colour to new ones.

Simply apply Resene Terracotta Sealer inside and out to protect them from moisture, and decorate in your favourite Resene testpot colours to add extra colour to your garden.

Finish in Resene Clearcoat UVS to help bright colours last for even longer.

Resene ColorShop has five $100 vouchers to spend on Resene Terracotta Sealer and your favourite Resene testpots.

Click here for more information on Resene products.

Enter the competition here.

Entries close February 28, 2023.