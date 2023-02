There are 10 prize packs to be won, each of three packets of seed: one of the new ‘Swan Lake’ with softly ruffled pure white blooms and long stems; one of the traditional favourite ‘Old Fashioned’ which has large heavily perfumed blooms; and one of the Keith Hammett-bred reverse bi-colour ‘Blue Butterflies’.

Enter here.

Entries close March 26, 2023.