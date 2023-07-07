Win a $500 paint and wallpaper voucher with Resene

Bring Mother Nature indoors to enjoy all year round with the Resene Wallpaper Collection and designs like Resene Wallpaper 200462 (pictured). Flaxes, ferns, florals and fruits – pick your favourite! Add texture, pattern and colour to your wall in a day. Choose from the huge range of wallpaper at your local Resene ColorShop and complement with your favourite Resene paint colour. We have a $500 Resene ColorShop voucher to spend on the Resene wallpaper and paint of your choice.

Enter here.

Entries close July 18, 2023.