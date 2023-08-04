Win a garden bird feeding pack with Topflite

Encourage birds back into the garden with a Topflite feeding pack. Our premium New Zealand-grown seeds are high in energy and rich in essential nutrients, providing a boost for wild birds when food is scarce. The products are formulated to provide high quality nutrition for all these birds in a range of feeder solutions. Each pack includes a 10kg NZ grown wild bird seed mix, a lantern feeder and limited edition Cherry Coconut Feeder. We have five packs up for grabs, worth $112.50 (RRP) each.

Enter here.

Entries close August 15, 2023.