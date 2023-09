Blue Mountain Nurseries have been breeding rhododendrons for over 30 years. They are a truly versatile and low maintenance plant suitable for a wide range of environments. We have four packs of early flowering rhododendrons to give away (Rhododendron Misty Moonlight and Grace Seabrook) valued at $125 each, including freight. You can see the full range of rhododendrons here.

Entries close October 3, 2023.