Vote for your 2023 gardening superhero

Earlier this year, NZ Gardener once again launched its annual search for greenfingered good sorts – individuals or groups who have used their gardening skills to help other people.

Nominations for the 2023 Ryman Healthcare Gardener of the Year poured in from across the country, and finalists are featured in the October issue of the magazine.

Birdsong Opānuku, Henderson, Auckland: volunteers’ creating a safe corridor for native birds

Mission roof garden, Auckland: an edible garden on top of a nine-storey apartment

Native plant nursery, Stewart Island: saving endemic species through propagation and planting

WELLfed Garden, Porirua: community garden created on an old bowling green to feed locals

Esk River Care Group, Hawke’s Bay: Conservation group repairing Cyclone Gabrielle damage

The winner will receive Vegepod product worth $1000.

And the most colourful character receives $1000 worth of Resene paint.

Each finalist will receive a prize pack of amazing goodies, including:

• $250 worth of product from GARDENA

• $250 worth of product from Daltons

• $250 worth of product from Lynn River

• $250 Garden Nurturers Pack from Topflite

• $100 Resene ColorShop voucher for paint

• 3 fruit trees from Waimea Nurseries

• 3 bush roses from Matthews Nurseries

• 1-year subscription to NZ Gardener