Rod Duke's house likely to have sold for more than $14m valuation

Briscoes managing director Rod Duke has sold his multimillion-dollar Remuera property.

Wall Real Estate had the 3650 square metres property listed as having two titles, two dwellings and offering two road frontages.

Real estate agent Ollie Wall said they had signed a confidentiality agreement preventing him from discussing the sale.

Auckland Council has the two titles valued at a combined $13.7 million.

Tom Lintern, chief data scientist at Homes.co.nz, said there was evidence that houses in the area were selling for more than their CVs.

One on Benson Rd was valued at $10.5m but sold for $11.75m and one on Bourne St valued at $8.4m sold for $9.5m.

"With the market looking picking up in Auckland and this property's unique features, I wouldn't be surprised if this home demanded top dollar."

The listing described the property as a beautifully presented, private, north-facing home, sitting amongst tropical style planting with meticulous stonework.

WALL REAL ESTATE Rod Duke's six bedroom Remuera property has sold for an as-yet undisclosed sum.

The 99 Arney Rd and 66 Bell Rd property has six bedrooms, garage space for six cars, a tennis court, swimming pool and golf practice area.

Duke and his wife, Patricia, put the property up for sale in October after moving to their newly renovated Herne Bay waterfront home with its controversial boatshed and helicopter landing pad.

Since 2017, Duke has been engaged in a legal battle of the construction of the helipad on his boat shed at Sentinel Beach out the front of his home on Sarsfield Street, Herne Bay.

SUPPLIED Rod Duke, the head of Briscoes Group, has sold his multimillion-dollar Remuera property.

In 2018, construction of the helipad stalled when a High Court judge overturned Auckland Council's consent allowing for the construction of a boat shed and to allow helicopters to land on a helipad on the boatshed.

Noise tests were conducted in April and a new consent application was filed late last year.

The multimillionaire, with an estimated $815m fortune according to the NBR rich list, has lead Briscoe Group for 30 years.

The NZX listed company includes Briscoes, Rebel Sport and Living & Giving.

Duke also held a 19 per cent stake in Kathmandu.