1860s house sold for $5m just one example of price premium for Auckland character homes, Homes.co.nz says

New Zealanders aren't keen to pay a premium for a character home - unless it's in Auckland or Wellington, new data from Homes.co.nz shows.

The property research site divided the country's housing stock up into houses built since 1980, those constructed some time between 1940 and 1980 and those that were built before 1940.

It found that in most areas, there was a premium paid for newer homes.

In Christchurch, people would pay a median $512,000 for a new home, a 15 per cent premium over pre-1940 houses and 25 per cent more than they would pay for 1940 to 1980 houses in the area.

In Christchurch, just 10.5 per cent of homes were built before 1940.

The median Homes.co.nz estimated value for a pre-1940s house in Auckland was more than $1.6 million, 72 per cent more than the median estimated value for the city as a whole. Modern Auckland homes had a median estimate of $944,135.

The median value for a historic Wellington property was $975,000, 21 per cent more than the city's general median.

"Many homeowners are drawn to character homes, without fully appreciating the ongoing maintenance some older properties require," said Homes.co.nz chief data scientist Tom Lintern.

But he said, despite new rules that will require those homes used as rental properties to be insulated and heated to a standard some older homes were not, there were benefits to having a property that had been around a while.

"Many character homes have withstood the test of time and are built to last. New healthy home standards may result in some up-front costs, but having a warmer and drier home may help ensure your 19th century villa can last for another 100 years."

STREETVIEW This Tohunga Crescent home sold for nearly $5m.

The price premium in Auckland may also be because the central suburbs, which often command the highest prices, have the oldest housing stock. But more than half the city's housing stock was built since 1980.

A Tohunga Crescent, Parnell house built in the 1860s sold for $4.85m in October. Another, in Orakei Rd, Remuera, sold for $2.35m in December.

Real estate blogger Andrew Duncan said well-renovated character homes often attracted a premium because they felt bigger.

"With a 2.7m or 2.9m ceiling height versus the 2.4m height which is more common in mid-century and newer homes. Most importantly though, they are also usually located in prime positions - close to all amenities as their original owners had the first choice of premium sections. The standalone homes that are closest to the CBD in each town and city are often character homes."

Dunedin had the oldest housing stock of any city, Lintern said.

Buyers there were able to get a pre-1940s house at the cheapest price of any of the main centres.

Just over 31 per cent of Dunedin's housing stock was built before 1940. Just 28.1 per cent was built since 1980.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Suburbs such as Grey Lynn in Auckland have a lot of character homes, and attract a price premium.

But the median value of those older properties was only $460,000, compared to $580,000 for modern Dunedin houses. .

Bindi Norwell, chief executive at the Real Estate Institute, said some buyers would always seek out a character home.

"Whether a character home appeals to people tends to come down to buyer preferences, but as a rule, people tend to have a 'type' and tend to buy the same type of property over the years.

"Properties that were built before 1940 tend to have a sense of grandeur, character and a natural history about them. They can also have some beautiful architectural qualities and tend to be in more well-established suburbs including amenities such as parks/playgrounds and good dining options. Because of these characteristics we are not surprised that research has shown that people are usually prepared to pay a premium for them [in big cities[, and this tends to hold true even in times of economic uncertainty," she said.

Tauranga had the greatest proportion of modern homes, at 66.5 per cent of the city's housing stock.