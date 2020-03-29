Housing market will find its new normal

OPINION: While we are in self-isolation for four weeks, almost all of our significant life decisions have been suspended.

House-buyers clearly face the most uncertain environment they have ever encountered. Undertaking the biggest financial commitment of one's life is something which most people will rightly view as extra risky in the next few months. So even committed buyers focussed on their long-term housing needs and interests will back away.

Those unfortunate people who will lose their jobs, their business, or their profits will also back off from a purchase, as will those who might have been thinking about shifting but do not want to subject their family to extra stress with everything else going on.

The absence of demand will have two impacts. One is on turnover which will simply not happen over the next four to eight weeks as we are in lockdown, and will then be very weak for the remainder of this year. Real estate agents will not be at work, property inspections cannot be undertaken, no auctions can be run.

READ MORE:

* Renting, building, moving house: What does level four really mean?

* Economy today: Lockdown the price we pay to get through virus

* Economists: This will be bad but it could have been worse

Like most other sectors in the economy residential real estate will go into hibernation then operate at low levels of activity.

The second impact is on pricing – and that is where things get interesting. On the face of it one would expect the dropping away of demand to hit prices. But as every first-year economics student learns, price is determined by shifts in both demand and supply. Will houses supplied on the market go up?

There will clearly be some people for whom selling the house will be necessary once the lockdown ends, because their business has gone or they are unable to secure employment after being laid off. Some people will sell because they can no longer rent their property on Airbnb in the absence of any foreign guests until 2021. Some young buyers who unwisely had their KiwiSaver funds in an aggressive growth fund have – in comparison with those in a conservative fund – seen their potential house deposit fall away. They will have to hold off buying for perhaps another year.

Simon Maude The economy is reeling from coronavirus, but it's not all bad news for property prices.

Rental returns for investors, and therefore their demand, will be capped by new legislation enacting a rents freeze and extending the no-cause termination period. In addition, many of the near 200,000 people currently in New Zealand on temporary work visas will have to leave the country once the lockdown ends and availability of flights improves. Their jobs – when they return – will have to be offered first to Kiwis.

But there are a great number of factors which will stay the hands of most sellers.

First are the low interest rates which have just gone lower and which don't look like going up for at least the next three years. Second is the mortgage holiday scheme agreed between the Reserve Bank and banks. Anyone facing mortgage stress because their income has been affected by Covid-19 in any way can ask for a six-month principal and interest payment delay.

This action gives people time to change their circumstances and will greatly reduce the number of what we call "weak" sellers in the market. These are people forced to sell and take whatever the market will offer.

Third, growth in new house supply will be on hold for the lockdown period. This will help offset the loss for some time of the usual net gain to our population from border crossings which will no longer be possible for perhaps most of the rest of this year.

DEBBIE JAMIESON/STUFF Prices may be harder hit in the tourism hotspots.

Fourth, we still have property shortages in our major cities, and investing in property involves a long-term focus which on the basis of the ongoing shortage remains in favour of long-term price gains eventually returning.

Fifth, a whole new generation is now gaining an understanding of why the Baby Boomers became property investors over the past three decades following the crash in share prices of late-1987. No one has just woken up to see the value of their housing portfolio down 30 per cent from a few weeks ago as some investors in shares have. There is far greater stability in housing than shares.

Will prices therefore sit unchanged? No. They are likely to fall slightly in our main centres, to a greater degree in the regions, and to a far greater degree in our tourism hotspots. Regional declines will be accentuated by the effects of the drought and people shifting to the cities looking for work. Also, investors have probably over-bought in many places and will look to consolidate their portfolios now.

But it would not be surprising to see the leap in working from home acceptance and ability cause some families to shift to the regions, perhaps pursuing some element of the enhanced family lifestyle we are all set to enjoy in the next few weeks. And one can imagine that after being cooped up in an apartment for four to eight weeks many people will seek a return to the traditional Kiwi home and section type of lifestyle.

It's a messy picture and no-one on the planet has experience of what usually happens in economies, let alone housing markets, when there is a pandemic. But the long-term fundamentals of our housing market don't look to have much changed. In fact, with the isolation-reputation of New Zealand hopefully to be enhanced in coming weeks and months, long-term net migration inflows may well take a new step up once global movement options are fully back on line next year sometime.

Tony Alexander is an independent economist and presenter.