Predictions real estate salespeople will exit market as turnover plummets

Sales have largely gone on hold for the level four lockdown period but commentators say it is unclear what will happen when the restrictions lift.

There could be 20 per cent fewer residential properties sold this year than in 2019, Corelogic predicts - and real estate agents could drop out of the industry as a result.

Sales have largely gone on hold during the level four lockdown period but commentators say it is unclear what will happen when the restrictions lift.

Corelogic head of research Nick Goodall said there was a spike in new listings of properties for sale just before the lockdown was announced.

He said that could be a sign that people had already realised there would be an economic impact from Covid-19 and were worried about how their jobs and income would hold up.

READ MORE:

* Manawatū housing market not expected to slow amid coronavirus crisis

* Local shares had their best year ever - could that continue?

* First-home buyers bigger part of housing market than investors for first time since records began

There could be more listings again when the lockdown finished, he said.

"The key question is are there the buyers out there to purchase the property?"

Goodall said Corelogic's forecasting indicated a 15 per cent to 20 per cent decline in sales activity in 2020 compared to 2019, when previously it had expected activity to increase 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

"We have to hope the effects of the virus will be relatively short-lived, with any impending transactions simply deferred, leading to a catch-up in the following months. But clearly there is going to be a significant slowdown in property market activity to get through until an eventual recovery begins."

1 NEWS The six-month repayment break for people and businesses affected by coronavirus was confirmed earlier this week.

He said some demand would persist because of the measures the Government and Reserve Bank had introduced to support the economy.

As long as buyers had not collectively designed prices were going to fall significantly, that should provide support for the market, he said.

He said it seemed that prices would drop but it was hard to predict the extent of the fall.

"When we come back to some sense of normality and the economy is getting going again, how many people are desperate or keen to sell the properties and are they willing to accept a lower price?"

The longer Covid-19 disruption continued, the more nervousness there would be, he said. There was likely to be downward pressure on rent prices, too, he said.

"People who bought recently would have bought at relatively high prices and have a lower equity position."

He said it seemed likely that some small-scale property investors might look to sell off one of their properties to raise some money.

Long-term migration trends could change, Goodall said.

While it was unlikely there would be many people moving into New Zealand from overseas and looking for homes for some time yet, more New Zealanders could choose to move back and fewer might depart.

Brad Olsen, an economist at Infometrics, estimates house prices could fall between 5 per cent and 10 per cent over the next 12 to 18 months.

Real estate agents and salespeople would probably drop out of the industry, he said.

"I'd expect the number of real estate agents to fall, with a lack of activity making the real estate industry a much more competitive market for agents. With employment across the economy set to take hammering, and house prices set to fall, there simply won't be as much work in the real estate industry, which will force agents to reassess their work and business," Olsen said.

Goodall said some should be able to cope in the short-term.

"Again the key question comes back to whether we get a build-up of listings over the break which could present an opportunity for those salespeople prepared for it, once they can transact again."

Bindi Norwell, chief executive of the Real Estate Institute, said the industry experienced an increase in staff numbers in good times and a fall when things were leaner.

"What we're seeing right now is that people are using the alert level four lockdown period as an opportunity to complete their verifiable and non-verifiable training requirements online, to leverage digital buying and selling methodologies, continue to upskill themselves and from a technology perspective in things such as VR and AR and support and keep in contact with their customers and clients.

"So far we haven't heard many examples of people choosing to leave the industry at this point, however, some may choose to put their licence on hold and then return to the profession when the lockdown period is over. We are in contact with real estate agents across the country to keep abreast of impacts on the industry."

Olsen said, in the near term, there would be little activity taking place with few buyers or sellers in the market.

"Nevertheless, there will still be some people who are forced to sell their house for reasons such as a relationship break-up or a change in job location. The real pressure on the market will emerge in late 2020 or into 2021 as job losses mount and the mortgage holiday scheme presumably is wound down. For those that lose their jobs, a mortgage holiday is likely to only delay the inevitable."

He said a 20 per cent drop in turnover in the last quarter of this year seemed reasonable.

"Sales volumes already appear depressed compared to recent times, and the Covid-19 pandemic will see a general hunkering down in the economy which will restrict sales over the next nine months or so as demand slips sharply away.

"If job losses are towards the higher end of current estimates, there's the possibility of a small lift in sales numbers because of defaults and people needing to sell, but with the mortgage holiday now in place for six months, any sales of this nature are likely deferred until 2021. But even then, we'd still expect demand to remain lower over the next 18 months or so until a clear recovery path in the economy is established."