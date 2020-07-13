School built metres higher than allowed forces neighbour to abandon house plans

A Christchurch landowner is battling for action after a new school next door was built above height limits.

A Christchurch landowner’s plans for a seaside retirement home have been scuppered after the neighbouring school was built up to 2.25 metres too high.

The breach means Steve Young’s property will be shaded, lose privacy and have the school building looming over it.

He wants the Ministry of Education to buy his section, or to modify the new Redcliffs School building so it meets the rules.

The $16 million campus opened in June, almost nine years after the school was forced to leave its original home due to the Christchurch earthquakes. It was rebuilt down the road from its previous site, at the former Redcliffs Park, after a land swap between the Government and city council.

Alden Williams/Stuff Redcliffs School has been built metres taller than it is allowed to be at its southeastern edge due to a design error.

A design error means the new school building breaches the recession plane – an imaginary line that extends at an angle from a property boundary into the sky.

Buildings are not allowed to extend above the recession plane without special permission because they could shade and visually dominate the neighbouring property.

The Redcliffs School building is between 1 metre and 2.25 metres (almost an extra storey) above the recession plane on its south-eastern edge.

The Ministry of Education, which built and owns the school, has applied to the Christchurch City Council to make planning rules changes so the building can become compliant.

KIRK HARGREAVES Steven Young, pictured in 2011 at a different site, wants the Ministry of Education to buy his property next to the new Redcliffs School building.

Young, an owner of the neighbouring 19 Main Rd through a trust, objects.

His submission said before a decision to relocate the school was made, he had architectural designs drawn up for a “substantial” home he planned to retire in. He could not build if the school building remained unchanged.

The recession plane breach would cause shading on his planned home, was visually dominant over his property, and would lead to a loss of privacy due to the windows facing his property.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff The new Redcliffs School building.

It said any dwelling to be built on his site would have to be redesigned and positioned on a different part of the site, if that was possible.

A series of emails between Young, his lawyer Ngaire Smith (a co-owner of the land through the trust), and members of the council’s consents team shows the Ministry of Education was made aware of the issue in mid-2019 – while the school building was still under construction – but kept building.

The council did not issue a stop work notice to the ministry, which was requested by Young.

Alden Williams/Stuff The boundary between Redcliffs School and Young's property.

An email from council compliance and investigations team leader Karen McMullon to Smith in October said the ministry had been told that continuing with construction on the part of the building that was in breach was “entirely at the ministry’s own risk”.

A report by Town Planning Group for the ministry found the non-compliant part of the building caused the most extra shading in the middle of winter, particularly between 11.30am to 3pm.

It described the adverse effects as minor during winter and less than minor at other times of the year.

Ministry head of infrastructure Kim Shannon said the main superstructure of the school, including structural steel and precast concrete, had already been erected when the ministry was made aware of the issue.

”In addition to the significant financial impact, to have stopped construction at that point would have resulted in significant social costs to the Redcliffs students, staff and community resulting from any delay in completing the much-anticipated new school.”

She said the ministry got expert advice, which said the breach would likely “have only a minor effect" on 19 Main Rd.

Young said there was a chance for the breach to have been fixed at an early stage of the school's construction, which would have minimised the cost and effort to make it compliant.

“If I, or any resident, flouted planning rules to such an extreme level, we would be required to remove the structure. What is the point of council as the enforcement entity if it doesn’t enforce the rules, whether by a resident or a government department?”

A recent Resource Management Act hearing was adjourned. The ministry was given two weeks to submit a written response.

After that, commissioner David Mountfort has 15 working days to make a final decision. If he declines the application, he may recommend the building is changed to fit the rules, but he cannot force the ministry to do so.

The issue could be escalated to the environment court.

Young declined to comment when approached by Stuff.