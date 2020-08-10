Law to protect renters may see landlords reluctant to take risk on tenants with bad credit

Taranaki mother Sarah Belle, with her 11-month-old son Kyon, says it's nearly impossible to find somewhere to live if you have a bad credit rating.

A law to protect tenants may make it harder for people with poor credit histories to get a rental, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand has warned.

On Wednesday, parliament passed the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill which removes 90-day no-cause terminations, potentially making it harder for landlords to remove problematic tenants.

REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said combined with a shortage of rentals, it was becoming harder for people with bad credit to get into rental properties.

“The reality is that currently it can be harder for those who have a ‘chequered’ credit history to get into a rental property as landlords are not so keen to take a chance on someone who may not be able to pay the rent on time every week.

“This is especially true in an environment when we have a shortage of good rentals around many parts of the country and landlords can be more selective as to who they choose to live in their rental property.”

Taranaki’s McDonald Real Estate Rental division manager Pam Hight said demand in the region was outstripping supply.

“We are very concerned that we are not being able to meet this demand and many tenants are missing out.”

There were only 10 properties available to rent on McDonald Real Estate last week and 79 rental listings in Taranaki on Trademe Property.

“We are in desperate need of stock to help accommodate the many applicants that are trying to be housed.”

With an 11-month-old son and another baby on the way, Taranaki woman Sarah Belle knows how it feels to not be able to get a rental.

After applying for more than 40 in Taranaki and Waikato, and being unsuccessful due to a bad financial situation, she’s resorted to living with her father and two sisters.

“It’s really hard because it’s only a small three bedroom home. My sisters have had to go into one room and I’ve had to put me and Kyon in a room and I have a baby on the way," the 27-year-old said.

Getting a credit card in her early 20s and a relationship breakdown had forced Belle into debt consolidation and bad credit. This is now hindering her getting a rental.

She understood there was a rental shortage and demand was high, but it wasn’t until she received an email from a real estate agent that she got upset.

The email said it was unlikely she’d be considered by landlords because she had no rental history and bad credit, so her application “is considered very high risk”.

“I just wish they’d look past that. And the irony of it is, to get good history, you have to higher purchase something, which I can’t.

“I’m really stuck and I don’t know what to do any more.

“I just really hope someone will give me a chance. I’m clean and tidy and I can pay rent, I just haven’t been given a chance.

“I want to be and do better for my kids but I’m not getting that opportunity.”