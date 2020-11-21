Nelson landlord asks would-be tenant for $5000 bond to cover his insurance excess

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

A Nelson landlord said it was inexperience that led to him to ask for a $5000 bond for his rental property.

When a prospective tenant replied to Bijendra Shrestha’s listing on Facebook marketplace, she was surprised when he responded with a bond request that amounted to more than twice the legal requirement.

“I spoke to my insurance team they said my [excess] is 5k so if u could do that we could talk more,” Shreshta messaged her.

Under the Residential Tenancies Act, a landlord can ask for a bond that is equivalent to up to four weeks’ rent. For the $450 property, that amounted to $1800.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, contacted local real estate agents to double-check.

“They all stated this was illegal, and [the landlord] cannot ask for that much,” she said.

With a baby due in a few weeks and Nelson's property market cutthroat, the woman had felt the pressure to find somewhere quickly, she said.

”At least we were able to take a step back for a second ... we are getting quite desperate so this could’ve ended up a lot worse than what it did.”

Shrestha told Stuff he was a new landlord and unaware of the law.

It was only after the feedback following his advertisement that he learned about the four-week-rent rule, he said.

“I haven't had bad experiences but I’ve seen so many times the tenants have run away without paying rent,” he said.

“If anything goes wrong in the house, any damage by tenants - I have to pay that.”

When asked if he lodged his tenants’ bonds with Tenancy Services, another requirement under the Residential Tenancies Act, Shrestha said he was unaware of this, and asked for more information.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said $5000 was an “unreasonable amount”.

“The purpose [of the bond] is not an excess component, it's to cover damages that require repair.”

She asked tenants to report similar incidents to Tenancy Services, or to her office.

“No matter how tight things are [in the rental market] landlords are required to comply with the law.”

Summit property manager Stewart Henry said managing a property required a degree of expertise.

“It’s not just the Residential Tenancies Act, it's the Housing Improvement Act and council bylaws.

“There’s a bit of teeth in the RTA now so landlords need to research.”

Henry recommended landlords and tenants look at the Tenancy Services site, which had a lot of information.