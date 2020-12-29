Plan to decide future of cement plant land with spectacular West Coast views

The West Coast is a tourist's paradise with breathtaking scenery, coastal drives and glaciers that have lured large crowds of tourists over the years. (Video first published in May 2020)

The new owners of Holcim's old West Coast land promise locals will have input as they develop the “slice of heaven”, JOANNE NAISH reports.

A master plan is being drawn up for a block of West Coast land and buildings formerly owned by cement company Holcim.

Holcim closed its Westport cement plant in 2016 with the loss of 105 jobs. It put all its properties up for sale, including a street of 10 houses near Cape Foulwind, a 186-hectare quarry, 200ha of land suitable for dairy farming, and 14ha of rural land with spectacular sea views that could be used for lifestyle blocks or housing.

Chris Harding, of commercial property agent JLL, said a group of Auckland investors bought the lot about 18 months ago, and had since sold most of the farmland.

“The owners are looking at a master plan for the remaining assets as these are all special offerings – in fact some of this land has not been available for over 100 years,” he said.

The 10 houses on Larsen St had been up for sale by the Auckland investors as one 7.3ha title, but failed to sell by negotiation.

The owners decided it would be more profitable to divide the property into different titles, redecorate them and sell them individually. They would go on the market in early 2021 with a deadline sale in March.

Supplied The old Holcim cement plant and surrounding land come with stunning sea views.

House prices were rising on the West Coast – boosted by higher demand nationwide, Harding said.

“Five years ago you could buy a house [for] $120,000 each but values are worth more than that now. The average house is going for between $250,00 and $300,000,” Harding said.

“We do know that the forecast explosion of expats that are intending on coming home [due to Covid-19] are looking at and inquiring​ about properties on the West Coast to secure their slice of heaven ahead of their return.”

In 2018, the Buller District Council had been negotiating to buy Holcim’s assets and agreed in principle to a sale price of $5 million for the 521ha of land and assets including a water supply and treatment plant, a quarry, residential land, pastoral land, waterfront silos, packing plant, and the key land holding of the former cement manufacturing plant at Cape Foulwind. The sale did not go through.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said he was looking forward to the residential land being put up for sale and hoped for a good mix of development.

“It will be good to see the local market opening up, giving people the opportunity to upgrade their property or for new people to move in,” he said.

Properties in Buller were selling fast and there was a severe shortage of rental properties, Cleine said. As of December 18, Trade Me had only three listings for rentals in the Buller district.

Cleine, through his role as a trustee of the Buller Health Trust, had been doing deals with Airbnb owners to lease their properties to health professionals working in Westport. The area struggled to attract permanent health staff, with 27 locums working at Buller Health in the year to June 30, the West Coast District Health Board said.

JLL The 10 houses on Larsen St, near Westport, will go on the market individually.

A legacy for future generations

Harding said the Larsen St houses were originally built in the early 60s for workers at the Cape Foulwind Cement Works. The three-bedroom houses, built from concrete block, were not permanently rented, so would be empty for whoever purchased them, Harding said.

The remaining assets would be developed or put on the market over time, he said.

There had been huge interest in most of the assets before they had even gone on the market, ranging from “corporate juggernauts” to people wanting to set up lifestyle blocks, or eco-housing, bach-style communities.

The area would be part of the new $9.36m Government-funded Kawatiri Coastal Trail from Westport to Charleston.

The first section, between Westport and Carters Beach, opened in December, and the full 55-kilometre walking and cycling trail was due to be completed in June 2022.

Harding said the owners had agreed with the trail’s trust to ensure that any future development was sympathetic to the area’s natural beauty.

“Obviously, this land is so special ... there is huge historical significance in this area and the owner wants to make sure this remains as a legacy for future generations.”

Māori history in the area dates back to the early 1300s when they formed the Tai Poutini Pounamu Trail in their search for pounamu. Cape Foulwind was given its name by James Cook after his ship Endeavour was blown offshore in 1770.

JLL The 10 houses will be renovated, divided up into separate titles and sold in early 2021.

The owners were working with a local team, which would include community input as much as possible, Harding said.

“The master plan is the key to get buy in from all sides – from the private sector to council to recreational groups. It really is exciting to be a part of.”

Most of the farmland had already been sold, some of which went to previous leaseholders.

“The owner has chosen to sell the farmland holdings to date to people that had aspirations to improve the blocks – this was not done by simply selling at the highest price.”

The master plan would include the site of the former cement plant and the quarry.

Alden Williams/Stuff House prices are on the rise in Westport, which sits alongside the Buller River on the northern West Coast.

The rail siding block (an old packing plant on Nine Mile Rd near Westport) had been sold to a local business and the cement silos on the wharf had been demolished as they were on KiwiRail land.

Harding said the West Coast was on the up as Kiwis realised it was still possible to have an affordable lifestyle in a spectacular location.

“There is industry still bubbling away and a sustainable fish stock that is the envy of the world ... now it’s a scramble [for people] to get a piece as the future looks very bright indeed.”