'Haunted' Wellington house with views over Korohiwa Bay on the market for $2 million

Friendly ghosts and the “cleanest air in the world” are the main selling points of a three-bedroom house which hit the market this week, inviting offers over $2 million.

Frank and Krystyna Johnstone have begrudgingly decided to sell their home of 30 years, which sits atop a steep cliff in Korohiwa Bay, near Eastbourne.

The divorced couple raised their children at the house, and have often believed their four-person family wasn’t alone. There was evidence of “friendly ghosts” at the property – but potential buyers had nothing to fear.

“If there are ghosts, we’ve always been well-received by them,” Frank Johnstone said. “Sometimes you can hear footsteps on the old floorboards.”

Johnstone speculated that other paranormal activity at the house – such as doors opening and closing – might be explained by its unique position at the turning point of a ridge, acting as a funnel for wind.

The house is built on a high bank and looks out over the bay, with a spur ridge jutting from the point where the house stands, and a deep valley falling away beneath. Those natural features meant the house was secluded. The family enjoyed the sound of waves from the beach below, and the calls of native birds such as tūī.

“The biggest selling points are the views, the sounds and the quality of the air,” Johnstone said. “It’s the cleanest air in the world.”

He pointed to studies carried out by NIWA scientists near Baring Head Lighthouse, at the end of Korohiwa Bay, which had found the air quality to be “tremendously clean”.

ETHAN TE ORA/Stuff Frank Johnstone has lived at the house – built in 1908 – for the last 30 years.

The house was commissioned by Robert Hannah in 1908 but the renowned cobbler who founded Hannahs footwear company never lived at the property himself.

An old survey trig once stood at the edge of the ridge, known as Point Arthur. It was used by early surveyors to draw up boundaries in the area. A rusted remnant of the trig was still there when the family first moved into the house, but had fallen off the edge of the cliff sometime in the early 1990s.

Over the years, the family heard rumours that a pā once stood in pre-colonial times somewhere nearby. A kaumātua had visited them sometime in the mid 1990s, wishing to pay respects to ancestors buried in a now unmarked urupā.

ETHAN TE ORA/Stuff The house is built atop a steep bank, accessed via a driveway passing through scenic reserve land.

A driveway leading to the house was accessible from behind the Eastbourne Borough Council bus depot on the southern end of Muritai Road.

It passed through native bushland that was leased to the family via an agreement with the Department of Conservation. The new owner would have to service that agreement, which included fees and insurance amounting to around $600 a year.

Johnstone, who is now retired but worked in construction most of his life, renovated the house around 15 years ago, extending the property to create additional living space and a third bedroom.

The house was virtually unaltered otherwise, though a structure known as a witch catcher – supposed to ward off evil spirits – had been removed from the roof some years ago.

Johnstone thought the property would sell for at least $2.5m, which would allow he and his ex-wife to buy new houses separately. The family planned to list with a real estate agent in coming weeks.

“I’ll grieve the house terribly when we go – but it’s time to leave,” he said.