The Squeeze: Housing low-income households requires fresh approach in Marlborough

Six new one-bedroom units are being built to replace two state homes from the 1950s in Blenheim’s Stratford St.

As the national housing crisis reaches a new crescendo, demand for state homes in Marlborough keeps rising. Can public housing keep up in a market this volatile? Jennifer Eder asks Kāinga Ora’s new regional director Julia Campbell about the future of state housing in Marlborough.

Classic 1950s state homes on grassy quarter acres are slowly disappearing around Blenheim, and in their place handfuls of smaller, newer homes are taking shape.

Subdividing up state home sections was the quickest and easiest way to build more homes in a hurry, Housing NZ said during a 2018 announcement of 13 new houses for Marlborough.

Brya Ingram/Stuff A classic 1950s-era state home, on Blenheim’s Charles St. Tracy Hawkes lived in one of these for 30-odd years.

But the redevelopment project, taken over by Kāinga Ora in 2019, will soon run out of suitable sections to subdivide in Blenheim – and the waiting list just keeps getting longer.

Competition for affordable rentals is totally different to when Tracy Hawkes moved into a state home on Blenheim’s Charles St about 30 years ago.

“There were heaps available back then,” she said. “We had no trouble getting one. My children were young and the section was big, and it was handy to the school.”

Affordability was still an issue for Hawkes, who has several health issues and relies on benefits to pay rent and bills with support from her now-adult daughter.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Isabelle and her three children are stuck on the stressful treadmill of trying to find a rental property in Nelson. They've had two homes in three years.

“Financially there’s just no way I could afford a rental now. I mean, even my mother is paying $400-and-something for a tiny unit,” Hawkes said.

Marlborough has struggled to build enough new homes to keep up with the growing population, and competition between buyers made for crowded open homes, heated auctions and inflated median house prices, from $520,000 in March 2020 to a record high of $664,000 last month.

Rentals were also in short supply, with demand in Marlborough rising by 46 per cent in the last year, while the average weekly rent reached a record $480 in February, according to Trade Me data.

With such competition for rentals, the number of eligible people in Marlborough on the Social Housing Register waiting for a state home rose from 23 in December 2015 to 232 in December 2020. Of those, 199 were “priority A”, or having severe and urgent housing needs.

Kāinga Ora’s new regional director Julia Campbell said she was experiencing the housing crisis herself, having recently moved to the top of the south for her new role covering Nelson, Marlborough and the West Coast.

“All the new builds I see, in Rose Manor and Taylor Pass, are all sitting around the $800,000 mark ... developers build and develop for the top end, because there’s so much demand they can choose the market they wish to target,” she said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Kāinga Ora Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast regional director Julia Campbell, left, with Nelson-based area manager Dale Bradley, at a new state home on Blenheim’s Farmar St, now occupied by Tracy Hawkes.

“But building at the affordable end of the market, it can be done.

“We need to care for the most vulnerable New Zealanders, and ensure the home they’re living in is fit for them, healthy and safe.”

Campbell’s new position came during a Kāinga Ora restructure, intended to give more autonomy to regional offices, to seek housing solutions that made sense in a local context, she said. That included extra staff for the top of the south team.

“The place-based approach, having a local presence ... we can work collaboratively, and make decisions locally. It’s a fantastic change.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Associate Housing Minister Kris Faafoi and Nelson Labour candidate Rachel Boyack inspect state housing under construction in Richmond.

Kāinga Ora owned 481 properties in Marlborough as at January 31, with 18 added through redevelopment since 2017, and another 30 to be finished by 2023. Another 43 state homes had been bought or leased since 2017, with another 13 on the way.

Existing stock housed 1019 people, including families and 177 one-person households. The average age of tenants was 47.

In the Government’s housing package released last month, Kāinga Ora was allocated $2 billion to build more state homes. Early speculation was the funding could be used to buy land in Blenheim’s residentially-zoned northwest, soon to be connected to town services.

Google Maps Green blocks indicate the “Urban Residential Growth Zone”, where Blenheim is likely to expand, provided landowners are prepared to sell and developers prepared to buy. The northwest sewer upgrade will connect the land to services.

Campbell said it was too early to say what funding her team would get from the housing package, or where they would build in Blenheim.

But future developments would likely look a lot different to Blenheim’s current social housing supply, and could include buying large land parcels.

“But we don’t necessarily want to intensify our presence in particular areas ... We want mixed communities, not for people to drive past and say ‘that’s a public housing area’, but for it to be blended, and modern.”

Kāinga Ora New tenant Toni Pukeroa talks about life at Castor Crescent.

New projects could involve partnerships with private developers and other groups or agencies, possibly to produce communities with a mix of affordable housing and rentals alongside public housing, Campbell said. Kāinga Ora also provided First Home Loans and First Homes Grants.

“It also needs to fit in the community, and the community needs to have a feel for how things will fit in their community. I like to think we’ll lead innovation, but the community needs to be a part of that.”

Hawkes said she was gutted to get a phone call three years ago, advising that Kāinga Ora wanted to pull down the state home she had lived in for 30 years on Charles St. The house was one of four in a row earmarked for conversion into 10 one-bedroom units, and Hawkes would need to be relocated.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Clarke and Haack Construction project manager Bruce Vallance, onsite at a Kāinga Ora property where six accessible-friendly one-bedroom units are replacing two 1950s-era state homes on Stratford St in Blenheim.

She was moved into one of four new state homes on Farmar St last year.

“It was very, very stressful, and I was in and out of hospital all through it.”

But now, Hawkes said she felt “very privileged” to be its first tenant.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Hawkes’ new state home on Charles St is a bit of a sun trap, with a much more manageable lawn. Kāinga Ora regional director Julia Campbell, left, visits with area manager Dale Bradley.

Her autoimmune disorder did not flare up as much in the warm, dry home, and although she missed the large backyard, she loved how easy it was to mow the small strip of lawn in her new backyard.

“As my health deteriorated I was finding that big section harder and harder to manage. So this is really manageable for me. I like my house to be really clean and tidy, and it’s very low maintenance.

“And I don’t have a $500 power bill any more.”