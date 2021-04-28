Heritage building once labelled Christchurch's 'ugliest' secures $240,000 grant

Some city councillors are questioning the principle of giving heritage-listed flats once labelled Christchurch's ugliest a grant of nearly $250,000 when a mobile library is facing closure.

The Dorset St block consists of eight, one-bedroom flats, which were built in 1956-57 and designed by leading architect Sir Miles Warren.

When granted heritage status in 2010, adviser Christine Whybrew said while the building housing the flats was once regarded the city's ugliest, it was ahead of its time.

Council staff said the flats were an internationally-recognised piece of architecture. They were severely damaged in the February 2011 earthquake and remain unoccupied.

Council staff had recommended spending $366,580 on the flats – but the majority of councillors voted against this and instead lowered the grant to $240,000.

The council will pay for the grant out of its Heritage Incentive Grant fund, which has annual budget of about $1.5 million for the 2021 financial year.

During a debate, some councillors questioned the purpose of the fund if a category-1 building could not access it, while others did not back giving the owners a helping hand with ratepayer money.

Sam MacDonald said he did not want an attitude of “because there’s money in a budget, we should therefore spend it”.

“It does become frustrating, because it becomes a constant excuse.”

MacDonald said the city was making “real sacrifices” presently – providing the proposal to close the $91,000-per-year mobile library service as an example.

James Daniels said the library was important to ratepayers.

“That’s crazy that we say no to that, but yes to this [heritage grant]," he said.

Sara Templeton said councillors agreed to propose closing the mobile library at the same time it signed off on heritage funding in the long-term plan.

“If someone with a category-1 building who has applied for this fund doesn't qualify, I think we really need to seriously re-look at the fund,” she said.

Anne Galloway said an economic value could not be put on the flats, as it was important to the city and its identity.

“Christchurch is Sir Miles Warren's place ... this is something to celebrate and treasure," she said.

Craig Garlick, who owned two flats, said the sensible option for owners would have been to demolish and rebuild on the “prime piece of inner city residential land”, but they were determined to preserve the flats.

“We are grateful for the council’s foresight in offering support to our project," he said.

John Roper-Lindsay, who has owned two of the flats for 13 years with his Judith, said he was delighted and grateful the council approved the grant.