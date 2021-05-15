Century-old two-storey villa going for free as former owner tries to save it from demolition

The owner of a Lower Hutt villa wants to save his old home from demolition after selling the property to a developer. He is offering it for free to whoever can take it away.

Free to a good home, one Lower Hutt character villa – as long as you take it away.

Nick Miller​ recently sold his property on Udy St, Petone, to a developer. While it’s not quite a case of seller’s remorse, he’s now trying to find a new home for the two-storey home which was built in 1908.

“It’s a big, stylish old villa. I’ve always liked the high [ceiling] stud and roomy feel.”

Miller sold the property, a 1000 square metre section, to James Yu​ who agreed to let him try to save the house.

READ MORE:

* Restoration of grand colonial villa in Hepburn Street nears completion

* From place of prayer to urban sanctuary

* The secrets of renovating a character home



“I’d like to offer it out... to see if anyone is willing to take it on. It’s free, but removal will have to be at the new owner’s expense.

“The best outcome would be for somebody to move it somewhere else and preserve it.”

Matthew Tso/Stuff Nick Miller recently sold his Lower Hutt property to a developer and is giving his two-storey villa away for free to save it from demolition.

Yu has bought four adjoining properties, two of which belonged to Miller, and intends on putting 30 townhouses on the land. He intended on selling the other houses, mostly single-storey bungalows, to people willing to uplift them.

He said two-storey houses were much harder to sell because they were trickier to transport, but he was always happy to see old homes saved.

Having bought the house in the 1980s and used it as a rental, Miller has lived in it since the early 1990s and brought his family up in it. He said it was “in good nick”, and a lot of work had been done on it over the years. It had been converted back to a family home from a previous incarnation as a boarding house.

He said it deserved to be saved as an example of early 20th century architecture.

Petone has grown around the house, from a working-class industrial hub to a suburb where most houses now fetch over $1 million. Miller paid $85,000 for the property – in September 2019 it had an RV of $1,050,000.

Miller didn’t like seeing old character homes being cleared for new developments, but understood there was a housing crisis.

“It’s a shame, but it’s also the case that people need places to live.”

In February another Lower Hutt house was given away for free after the property was sold to developers.