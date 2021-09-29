Colour psychology and Covid-19: Why the pandemic is a good time to think about colour

Blue seems to be all around us, we see it in the sky and we see it in the ocean - but the word blue was missing from our lexicon until relatively recently. Ancient Greek texts like the Odyssey the fail to mention blue at all.

People are being urged to reconsider how colours affect their moods and behaviours amid a growing work-from-home trend.

A spike in interest in colour psychology – or the study of hues as a determinant of behaviour – could be explained by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Karen Haller, a United Kingdom-based author and colour psychologist.

“Colour can influence how we think, feel and behave,” she said in a phone interview.

As well as affecting non-obvious perceptions like the taste of food, colours could cause emotions and were often poorly used by advertisers, Haller said. While colour could create positive change, the study of colour and its effects on people was largely misunderstood and an emerging science.

It was not taught in most design schools. “The education isn’t there, the training isn’t there.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Artist Beth Strickland is about to exhibit in Wellington’s Thistle Hall, encouraging people to think about colour.

Many marketers used colour lazily, Haller said, which led to prolific outdated gendered stereotypes, like pink being for girls or blue being for boys.

Haller had fielded a surge in inquiries since England was thrust into lockdown – something she believed was due to people realising they weren’t enjoying their personal environments. People mostly used monochromatic colours within homes, which left them feeling despondent.

Before Covid those hues would have had benefits: when people were outside being stimulated, their home would allow them to “switch off” – greys, whites or other low-saturation colours were the equivalent of “turning the noise down”.

But people were no longer getting as much outside stimulation. Despite that, home environments were still encouraging people to remain switched off. Haller said some people wanted more energy and emotional stimulation, and were tending towards using yellows, oranges, turquoise and reds.

SUPPLIED Karen Haller has written a book on colour psychology.

Resene Paints general manager Nick Nightingale said all its top 20 paints were whites and neutrals, except for pitch black. Since Covid, the only change had been the order. The business experienced delays with some supplies, but sales had been “OK”, driven by lockdown projects.

With paint, people usually used whites and neutrals through the bulk of their homes, then used other paints, wallpaper or furnishings for colour, Nightingale said.

“We are seeing more of a trend to decorators choosing colours they like and a little less worried about what the neighbours or others may think. For some this translates to bold bright colours, for some it is fresh pastels and for others it is deep dark cocooning colours,” said Resene marketing manager Karen Warman.

People were being creative with colour choices and how they used colour, including painting shapes and blocks of colour onto walls and furniture, opposed to painting whole rooms or walls, she said.

Beth Strickland, an artist and part-time colour consultant, is exhibiting a show at Wellington’s Thistle Hall next month with Stacey Shave which encourages people to think about how colour may affect them. “We all interpret colour in different ways.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Beth Strickland holding her work ‘Scattered’.

People were affected by colour psychologically, culturally, subconsciously and via personal association, she said.

Ideal personal environments often followed a biophilic design – a concept which increased connectivity to nature via bringing the outdoors in, and using calming colours and natural materials.

Colours had positive and negative aspects, Strickland said, and different tones of a single colour could have different effects. “Not all of us have the luxury of a spare room to use as an office. Understanding colour psychology can help these areas work.”

Haller was glad people were having serious conversations about colour. “Colour has got a reputation of being pretty, decorative or an afterthought. It’s my mission to show colour is far more than that. ... I feel like I’ve been ad nauseam talking about this – now I’ve got something to hook it on.”