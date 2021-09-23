Derelict 'treasure trove' for sale, including cat food, rubbish and a Cortina

A derelict old house in Christchurch is being sold 'as is, where is' which, in this case, includes a pile of rubbish, empty cat food tins and a 1979 Ford Cortina.

It’s a character bungalow, has street appeal and is close to all amenities.

But this “as is, where is” Christchurch property is not for the faint-hearted.

It comes with all the chattels, including piles of rubbish, a car and assorted household effects.

The property’s elderly owner returns every day to feed her beloved cats and stacks of empty cat food containers left behind are all part of the estate’s charm.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff This character-filled doer-upper in St Albans is going on the market.

TLC Realty real estate agent Trish Lawrence calls it a potential treasure trove and one of the most rundown and intriguing properties she has listed.

“Who knows what the buyer will find as they sift through it all?” she said.

The unusual city fringe property in Thornton St, St Albans will no doubt be snapped up in a red-hot property market where listings are slim and demand from all over the country robust.

It has a rateable value of $475,000 but is expected to fetch much more.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A bit of cleaning up to do.

Listed only this week, Stuff was the first viewer to enjoy the natural ventilation through holes in the ceiling and the indoor/outdoor flow due to the owner keeping the house open for her cats.

Potential buyers can also take in the infusion of natural light through dirty lead light windows and stroll around an original garden complete with overhanging trees and lush undergrowth.

The house even comes with its own vehicle, a rusty 1979 Ford Cortina resting under a tarpaulin.

However, buyer beware. The big question will be “to love or to level”.

The 792-square metre section has a mature, if somewhat overgrown garden, and three dwellings.

The main house hasn’t been lived in permanently for about 15 years and could be seen as the ultimate fixer-upper.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The property even comes with its own car. “What you see is what you get,” says Trish Lawrence of TLC Realty (pictured).

The previous owner built two sleep outs on the back of the section and these are in reasonable condition.

“What you see is what you get. No warranties, no insurance but a very good project for somebody,” Lawrence said.

“I can’t remember having such an interesting property to sell in all my years in real estate, and I’m sure it will get a lot of interest.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tins of empty cat food are all part of the property’s charm.

She has already been approached by builders, plumbers and people who specialise in buying “as is, where is” properties.

The section would be a good building site, Lawrence said, and she expected developers would also look closely.

“Not an entertainer’s delight, but it is a treasure trove and someone with a bit of inspiration and insight and vision could do something really nice with it.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff All this could be yours if you buy this property.

“These properties are quite sought after. There is a real lack of land. Goodness knows what it will go for.”

Lawrence said there was no point cleaning up the property as a developer may bulldoze the house.

The property will be auctioned at 1.30pm on October 6 at the Wigram Base Hotel.