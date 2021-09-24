Furry Friday: The cats are in charge

Working from home? Thanks goodness for an internet connection and a quality set of earphones. But watch out for Mickey, who might casually put it all at risk. (I feel certain that Mickey and the wires were separated soon after the photo was taken.)

If you wish to keep your home as a shrine to tidiness and order, don't get a cat. If you're looking for a pet that will treat your living space with reverence, don't get a cat.

Because once a cat is in residence, all rooms and objects within the house are turned to feline purposes. All places become cat places, even when (ah, such mirth it engenders) a human attempts to restrict access.

Today's collection of readers' photos is of cats making themselves fully at home - relaxed, entitled, even audacious. But remember not to feel outraged by their cheeky casualness - after all, its a sign that they feel safe and loved. Scroll and smile!

Another who treats a home office as her own territory is Cherri. She's poised to claim the bum-warmed chair if you leave it for even a moment.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Tommy was promoted recently, with his own corner office.

Welcome distractions: George (left) and Eddie are on hand in case you feel the need for a sociable break.

With a cat in the house, there is no privacy, no property. Miss Chloe (left) and Miss Kitty see to that.

Titan (left) and Coco assert their right to array themselves wherever they wish, whatever inconvenience they cause.

Bear (left), Azlan and Danube spread themselves around.

Alicia (left) and Nigel find new ways of using human furniture for their own comfort.

Following a hint of mouse presence, Rupert checks every possible location.

Bella (left) and Latte check out current warm spots. Just leave the door open, would you?

Ash (left) and Yuki have the temerity to invade sacred kitchen space. Not sacred to them, though.

Little Sunshine invents a whole new notion of comfort: the glass hammock.

Violet comes or stays as she pleases. Sometimes she does both simultaneously.

The introduction of paper supermarket bags has been a boon to the nation's cats, including Toby.

If it's warm and soft, it's a place for Pixie to take rest. Note that elegant paw - it goes on forever!

Drying the duvet on a wet day entails a clothes rack - and the involvement of Ash.

Another rack dweller is Tika, who defies the laws of gravity and mechanics to take her place.

Heidi (left) is a trapeze artiste; Sterling dreams of being a dolphin.

Latte is a very upmarket bathroom fitting, so long as conditions are dry.

Diego (left) occupies an ottoman while Wilson takes over a chair. Neither looks especially impressed by the furniture.

Comfy and camouflaged, Lili embeds herself in the veggie patch.

Josie (left) was chewing a pot plant, so it was shifted to the top of the fridge. This did not foil Josie. Meanwhile, Mika has just enough height to make use of the bird bath.

Cat on a platter: Felix makes himself the centrepiece.

Effortlessly in charge: Parker (left), Possum and Tahlula look charismatic anywhere.

The pose that says 'I feel safe here'. Pepper is mistress of the living room.

Your bag? Your drink? Coco (left) and Ponyo beg to differ.

Possum tries to discipline those ill-behaved bubbles.

Her name is Shadow, but she much prefers sunny places.

Let me guess: those tiles are heated from below? PushCat certainly favours them, and foot traffic be damned.

George believes that greenery needs a touch of greyery.

Masters of the sunniest places: Sir Ralph (left), Bilbo and Tybalt. Their names are fittingly heroic.

Here's George again, lending his greyery to the window sill.