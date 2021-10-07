Derelict 'treasure trove' sells for $685k in 'fast and furious' auction

A derelict old house in Christchurch is being sold 'as is, where is' which, in this case, includes a pile of rubbish, empty cat food tins and a 1979 Ford Cortina. (Video first published on September 22, 2021)

“Going, going, gone.” Thud goes the gavel. “Sold at $685,000!”

“It was every auctioneer's dream,” said Christchurch auctioneer Roger Dawson.

“[There were] lots of participants in the room. That's what we're looking for and we're seeing plenty of it at the moment.”

Dawson was beaming with excitement after seven keen bidders frantically battled it out in what he described as a “fast and furious” property auction at the Wigram Base Hotel in Hornby, Christchurch on Wednesday afternoon.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch auctioneer Roger Dawson said the auctioning of the “as is, where is” character bungalow nestled on Thornton St in St Albans was an “auctioneer’s dream”.

The “as is, where is” derelict bungalow nestled on Thornton St in St Albans on the fringe of the city was snapped up by a local man.

The property is an “excellent parcel of land” Dawson told the 30 or so people crammed into the tiny auction room.

But it was not for the faint-hearted.

Marketed as a “treasure trove” for potential buyers, the 792-square metre section had been adorned in piles of rubbish, a mature, overgrown garden, three dwellings and an old rusty 1979 Ford Cortina when a Stuff reporter viewed the property last month.

The main house hasn’t been lived in permanently for about 15 years, while two sleep outs, both in reasonable condition, could be found at the back of the section.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff About seven keen bidders frantically battled it out in what was described as a “fast and furious” property auction at the Wigram Base Hotel in Hornby, Christchurch on Wednesday afternoon.

The property’s previous owner had been returning every day to feed her beloved cats, leaving the doors of the property open to allow them to come and go as they pleased.

TLC Realty real estate agent Trish Lawrence​, speaking to the new owner over the phone, said the man, although from Christchurch, had to dial into the auction because he was away on holiday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A mature, overgrown garden encroaches on the derelict Thornton St property.

Lawrence said the new owner was not quite sure what he was going to do with his new purchase. He declined to answer any questions from Stuff.

The $685k price tag had “far exceeded” expectations, Lawrence said.

“I think it's fantastic ... I think [the seller] will be thrilled.”

However, the seller declined to be interviewed by a Stuff reporter at the auction.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff TLC Realty’s Trish Lawrence stands amongst the rubbish that litters the kitchen of the Thornton St property.

The property had a rateable value of $475,000 as of 2019.

There have been at least eight other properties sold on Thornton and adjoining streets recently, according to the homes.co.nz website.

The prices they fetched ranged from $340k through to $650k.