Residents urged to help shape potential development of Richmond South

This land either side of White Rd at Hope could be rezoned residential if proposals contained in the Reimagining Richmond South project come to fruition.

Residents in and around Richmond South are to be asked for their views on the potential development of the area, which could pave the way for up to 2000 new homes.

Tasman District Council urban and rural policy team leader Jeremy Butler said members of the team would be talking to those people, including residents of Hope and along Hill St South, in late November.

The aim would be to make people aware of the proposal, ask for their ideas and aspirations for the land, and discuss the borders of the project.

Called the Reimagining Richmond South project, the proposal includes the development of a structure plan for the area stretching south from the southern boundary of Richmond to between White Rd and Ranzau Rd, and into the foothills of the Barnicoat Range.

Supplied The area to be considered for urban development at Richmond South. The areas identified in the 2019 Future Development Strategy are shown in blue for residential development and yellow for business. An additional area proposed to be included is shown in orange.

“Where are the best areas for business, for people to live, perhaps a new community area, walkways and cycleways,” Butler said.

It was anticipated it would take the best part of a year to develop the structure plan, working with landowners, stakeholders and iwi on its creation.

“It’s a vision,” Butler said. “Then we need to undertake a plan change to implement it.”

Such a change to the Tasman Resource Management Plan (TRMP) to rezone the Rural 1 land for residential or business development will require formal public consultation.

A large chunk of the area earmarked for the project was highlighted for development in the 2019 Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy. It was anticipated at the time that the land would not be needed until 2038-48, but the growth had been faster than expected.

“We do need to bring forward some of this greenfield land,” Butler said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The intersection of White and Paton roads is within the project area.

While there was “at least five years of land left”, it was better to start planning now for what would follow.

“To give ourselves time to do it properly,” Butler said.

Work has started on a review of the future development strategy (FDS) with a draft document scheduled to go out for full public consultation in autumn 2022.

When asked if the Richmond South project should wait for the FDS to be updated, Butler said the two would dovetail well.

“We do need to plan ahead for housing,” he said. “There’s very little doubt Richmond South will be in that [updated FDS].”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Richmond ward councillor Kit Maling says there has always been “tension” between retaining productive land and the need for housing.

Butler accepted that concern was likely to be raised over the proposed use of Rural 1 land for housing. Under the TRMP, the Rural 1 zone covers land identified as having generally high existing and potential productive value.

The owners of 3.67ha of Rural 1 land – within the Richmond South project boundary – recently had their application for a 44-lot affordable housing development rejected. Jason and Ange Mudgway had applied under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

In their decision, the members of the expert consenting panel said the issue of whether residential subdivision is an appropriate use of Rural 1 land was one of the “critical” issues for the application.

Butler said the panel members had to consider the TRMP “as it is at the moment”, which includes strong policy framework around protecting Rural 1 land.

A plan change was part of the Reimagining Richmond South project.

Rural 1 land in the area was a patchwork of different classes and was already “fragmented to some degree”. While minimum lot sizes of 12ha were standard for Rural 1 land, many properties in the Richmond South were much smaller including some lifestyle blocks.

“That does reduce the versatility of the land,” Butler said. “We need to strike that balance between protecting productive land but also providing land for housing.”

RNZ Thousands of construction sites are re-opening amid predictions that common building products could run out in just three days. (First published in September 2021)

It was important not to lose sight of the value of intensification within Richmond but “we need greenfield land as well”, Butler said.

Richmond ward councillor Kit Maling said there had always been “tension” between productive land and the need for housing.

Much of the land earmarked for the project was in the foothills and “more like rural 2”.

“We're taking the least amount of Rural 1 flat land,” Maling said.

The creation of a structure plan followed by a plan change would provide a co-ordinated approach to development.

“It's a better outcome rather than a piecemeal approach,” Maling said. “We can plan for amenities and parks.”