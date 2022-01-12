Timaru family travel New Zealand with their children and dog

Heath and Trudi Rainey have given up work to travel New Zealand in a house bus with their three children.

A Timaru couple has chosen to break out of the rat race and live a life on the road, travelling New Zealand in a house truck with their three children and dog.

Trudi Rainey said she and husband, Heath, both 41, wanted to break away from a life of working and paying a mortgage to have more time as a family. Their adventure began in November, and they hope to be cover the entire country.

“We just had a real good look at our lives and thought about what we could offer our children,” Trudi said.

“We wanted to do something different while the children were still young. The idea was born around six months ago.

“The trip started on November 20 and will go on for a year and probably more. We hope to cover all of New Zealand.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Trudi and Heath Rainey, and children Mila, 8, Willow, 6, and Max, 3, began their adventure in November.

“After that, who knows? We’re not looking that far ahead. The options are open, and then we’ll find more options.

“My husband was a teacher and took a year off service leave. I homeschool the three children, that’s my daily job.”

Trudi said as well as teaching her children she also teaches yoga and will offer classes while travelling.

The family plans to work for a month or so to earn enough money to travel again for another two months. Their next destination is Roxburgh, Central Otago, where they will be fruit picking.

Speaking to The Timaru Herald this week, Heath said after Roxburgh, the family will travel to the Catlins, Bluff, Stewart Island and then up the West Coast.

Trudi said the children – Mila, 8, Willow, 6, and Max, 3, – are learning a lot about being transient.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Heath and Trudi Rainey and family Mila, 8, Willow, 6, and Max, 3, in front of their housebus.

“They are learning to trust unpredictability and trust that everything will work out. They have challenges every day, and they learn to work around it.

“They have also learned how to live in a tight space. My husband is skilled outdoors, and they are challenging their physical skills as well.’’

Heath said the house truck, with native timber on the inside, is “big” and has three push outs which gets it to about four metres wide.

“We think of it like it's a house on wheels,” he said.

“The girls love climbing the ladder to go to bed, and they’ve taken to it really well.”