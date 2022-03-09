Family bach farewelled after dispute ends in High Court

Philip Macalister with a photograph taken of his ancestors at his grandfather’s bach in Blackwood Bay in 1926.

Saying goodbye to the bach where his family spent about 100 summers has been difficult for Philip Macalister.

The Marlborough Sounds property had been in the family since his grandfather Sir Robert Macalister bought the land in 1920, more recently held by a family trust so it could be shared by his descendants.

But after a High Court decision in December, the bach has been sold.

Supplied The bach in Blackwood Bay is about a 15-minute boat ride from Picton.

Philip visited the bach last month, to scatter his mother’s ashes where his father’s went, copy some old family photographs, and say a final farewell.

“The first time I went was as a 1-year-old,” Philip said. “I remember lots of Christmas dinners there, just really special memories with three or four families there. You look at the photo albums and you see how many good times you had there, growing up, every school holidays we would go down to the Sounds.

“It’s a pretty emotional time. It just means so much to you, so when you lose something like that, it’s really hard.”

Philip’s grandfather, born in Blenheim and later mayor of Wellington, died in 1967, leaving behind a note that the bach was to be kept for future generations.

ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRARY Wellington Mayor Robert Macalister greets Queen Elizabeth II during her royal tour in January 1954.

Eventually the Blackwood Bay bach, a 15-minute boat ride from Picton, was moved into a trust, with two of Philip’s brothers and a cousin as trustees.

Philip said he was surprised to receive an email saying the trustees had decided to sell the property, around the time of the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

He filed High Court proceedings to challenge the decision, but an agreement between all the beneficiaries (descendants) was reached late last year that Philip’s brother Richard could buy the property for $2 million, provided he also compensated the other family members for their loss of future holidays there.

At least that way it would stay in the family, be properly maintained, end the dispute and “restore some measure of family harmony”, Justice Jill Mallon said in her decision.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The black-and-white photograph shows Philip’s ancestors at the bach in 1926, six years after its purchase. He took it to be copied in Blenheim last week so he could keep a version, and hang this copy back at the bach.

Philip said even though the bach had been bought by his brother, he was unsure if he would visit in future.

“It’s not my property any more, I’d be a guest on someone else’s place, and that doesn’t really fit with the whole culture we had on a family-owned property.

“Although my parents are there. So to visit them I’ll have to arrange it.”

He had walked around the house last week to say goodbye, realising his father took much the same steps when he became too old to visit any more. “I remember Dad just walking around the property saying his goodbyes and reflecting on his good times. Now I’m doing the same, but I’m a lot younger.”

Supplied Philip Macalister prepares to scatter his mother's ashes from the Blackwood Bay jetty, where a plaque marks the spot where his father’s ashes were also scattered years before.

Philip had gone through the family albums and taken some photos to be copied, which brought back a lot of memories.

“Every summer holiday was just a big fishing competition. For me today, a lot of the memories are around meals and food ... and just being together as a family, probably 12 to 14 people down there at any one time.”

He recalled his mother and aunt running the kitchen as an “amazing team”, usually doing classic Kiwi roasts with all the trimmings, and they would eat Christmas dinner outside under the 100-year-old walnut tree.

Supplied A Christmas dinner at the bach in Blackwood Bay, under the 100-year-old walnut tree.

He hoped other bach owners and family trust beneficiaries would learn from the story. He knew there were lots in the Sounds owned by family trusts, he said.

“You should always have an independent trustee. You need an odd number, so you could have one from either side of the family and an independent ... And you need a mechanism to refresh trustees, like a listed company does, every three years you could retire one on rotation. And with trustees the decisions should be unanimous.”