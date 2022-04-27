Buying a house sight unseen, from thousands of kilometres away, during a pandemic

Geneva was locking down, yet James Bush​ and David Reid​ had just bought a rundown house some 19,000 kilometres away.

The new home was in their old home city – Wellington – where Bush was born and Reid lived most of his life, and where the two met and married before moving to Europe.

And the new house was a very old house indeed – a semi-detached, earthquake-prone villa, originally built in 1897.

It might sound like a blind leap of faith to buy a doer-upper “sight unseen”, however Bush says it wasn’t. “We’ve both been inside that kind of house before, and could imagine what it would be like.”

READ MORE:

* Whitianga couple thrive with whānau in their home by the sea

* Colourful Mondrian-inspired New Brighton cube wins Shed of the Year

* What it's like to live in a 143-year-old church (turned kebab shop, turned student flat)



Luckily, the couple had a well-informed surrogate to view houses in their stead: Bush’s mother Clare​ is an architect, one who specialises in modern restorations of older homes. (Bush describes his childhood home as being like “a building site” while he grew up.)

The poor condition of the four-bedroom villa kept it within price range, or “stopped the price inflating any further”, as Bush puts it, amid Wellington’s housing crisis.

It was just the fourth home Clare viewed for them – but “if she liked it, we trusted her”, Reid says.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Fashion designer James Bush and Government employee David Reid returned to Wellington after Covid-19 brought life in Europe to a standstill.

And, so, they left Geneva – Bush in December 2020, and Reid two months later – and moved in with Bush’s parents while the house was renovated. It was a drastic lifestyle change. “Not exactly how I planned to spend my 30th year,” Bush says.

The couple had left Wellington nine years previously, Bush following his dreams to become a fashion designer, and Reid fulfilling various Government contracts. Over the years, they split time between Paris, Brussels, London, and Switzerland.

After graduating from London Westminster, Bush would be made a laureate of the British Fashion Council’s graduate programme, where he got to work with top European designers.

The couple planned to return to New Zealand even before Covid-19 brought life in Europe to a standstill. “If anything, the pandemic slowed us down,” Bush remembers.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The couple has yet to move into the house they bought from Geneva, after the earthquake-prone villa required extensive renovations.

In the time since relocating to Wellington, Bush has started his own label – J. Bush – with a debut collection launching out of his parent’s spare room late last year, and a second collection due in a few months.

The clothes, Bush says, are “dress made menswear for women”, taking traditional menswear tailoring shapes and re-imagining them as fluid women’s garments.

“It’s the New Zealand ethos, with European sophistication and quality,” Reid says of his husband's work.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

The business is collaborative: Bush, the designer, Reid, an ever helpful “strategist”, while Bush’s parents help out with financial know-how and other advice.

The label even has a solid home base, after Bush turned the second-floor of the couple’s house into a workshop.

Which brings us back to the subject of home: a year-and-a-half after taking on the mortgage, they are yet to move into the Newtown villa.

Unsurprisingly, it needed extensive work, including replacing a brick wall with timber, re-piling the house’s foundations, restoring “rotten everything” throughout, then replacing old window frames.

“You tug on a thread with these old houses, and they start surprising you,” Bush says. “It’s good, sustainable practice to restore something to a good state,” Reid says.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The couple is preparing to make the Wellington inner-city suburb of Newtown a full-time home after more than year living with Bush’s parents.

They planned to move in just before Christmas, but “didn’t quite get there”.

Without a stove, or running hot water, the move-in date was pushed out three months. In the meantime, they have spent odd nights at the house, even hosting a few social gatherings there.

But after years spent in Europe, months under lockdown, a homecoming, and a mortgage, the couple finds the concept of “home” slippery to define.

“Perhaps home is wherever you and I are,” Reid says to his husband.