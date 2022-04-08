The high school sweethearts selling the $5.75m property that could set Taranaki's record house price

Jimmy and Denise Seed have put their house on the market. Its sale price could set a record.

More than 40 years ago, Jimmy Seed built the first of many houses he and wife Denise have called home. Now, the Taranaki grandparents are selling what they say will be their last – for $5.75 million.

The Seeds recently put their four-bedroom, coastal Taranaki home on the market, and should it go for asking price - or even $2m less - it will become the most expensive property to sell in the region.

But, the pair don't care about that title. Probably because they had it once before in 2013, when they sold their Oakura home that Jimmy also built.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jimmy and Denise Seed lived on site while they dreamed up, designed and built their current home, which has hit the market for $5.75m – a Taranaki record.

“We just hope someone will come and enjoy it, just like we have,” says Jimmy, who has been in the construction industry his entire working life.

The Seeds, who have four children and 12 grandchildren, haven't always been the owners of homes worth many times more than the average Kiwi could buy.

"Our families had nothing," Denise, 63, says.

Their path to “something” began nearly 50 years ago when the pair met and became teenage sweethearts at New Plymouth’s Spotswood College.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jimmy has built every house he and Denise have called home.

Even while still at school Denise had a job, and Jimmy left high school to start a building apprenticeship in the years that followed.

They quickly got married, and Jimmy built their first home in Bell Block north of New Plymouth – in what was then a new subdivision – in 1978.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The pair have been working together on homes since their four children were little.

“He would work after work, on the weekends,” Denise says.

They lived in Bell Rock for seven years, before Jimmy built a three-storey home on a Barrett Rd hill in New Plymouth, where they raised their children.

“I like views,” Jimmy grins.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The pair bought the bare section of Washer Rd land in 2011 for $670,000.

More than a decade later, they bought a section in the seaside village of Oakura and built another home.

In 2011, while still living in Oakura, they purchased the Washer Rd land that their $5.75m home sits on.

The section, bought for what was then an eye watering $670,000, is part of an exclusive working farm development that over the last 15 years has become home to some of Taranaki’s most prestigious properties.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff If the home sells for its asking price, it will be the most expensive home to sell in Taranaki - by more than $2m.

The appeal of the land had nothing to do with that prestige, Jimmy says. It was, like with their Barrett Rd Hill property, because of the expansive views along the coast to New Plymouth and south to Oakura.

"And, Jimmy always wanted to live on a farm," Denise added.

In 2013 they sold their Oakura home for $1.8m. At the time it was the most expensive house sold in Taranaki.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The pair lived in the pool house while they constructed their home and landscaped the property.

By then, the pair were living in the “pool house” they'd built – for a pool they never got around to constructing – on their Washer Rd section.

They had dreamed up and designed the home, and started building it, while landscaping the section, and perfecting the property they still call home today. And they worked hard.

“Life's always been busy,” Denise says. “I’ve been working on site since the kids were little.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Seeds are now ready to settle down, and are finalising a sale for a home less than five kilometres away in Oakura.

There were days she would open the blinds on a stormy day to see Jimmy ticking away outside in the pouring rain.

“I’m happy working, any day of the week,” he says. “And we did it all.”

That’s still true today.

Jimmy vacuums the house in under an hour with two Dysons side by side, and he and Denise have a system that sees them clean all the windows in less than two hours.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Seeds tell fond tales of their grandchildren making the most of the home.

But, it doesn't always have to be immaculate – the pair tell stories of their grandchildren running amok.

"If we had a swimming pool they wouldn't leave,” Jimmy laughs.

And while the swimming pool was never built, the Washer Rd property is as impressive as it sounds in its sale’s blurb.

Within it 900 square metres it has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two en-suites, a downstairs rumpus room that feels like it could fit a tennis court, space for four vehicles in its garage, probably hundreds of square metres of windows and, of course, jaw dropping views wherever you look.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The bedroom wing has uninterrupted views of Taranaki Maunga.

"Don’t sit down, soak it in," Jimmy says proudly, walking onto the deck that has 180-degree views of the coastline, from Opunake to New Plymouth and beyond.

The “bedroom wing” was built to have uninterrupted views of Taranaki Maunga.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The 900sqm house sits on a 4030sqm piece of land.

“I like the sea," Jimmy says. “And looking at the country side."

“I would have dragged Jimmy out kicking, he would have stayed," Denise laughs.

But, the pair are “semi-retired”, looking to settle down, and ready to sell.

And, Jimmy doesn't doubt the home's worth.

"If you wanted to build this house now, you wouldn't build it for that price,” he says. "It's just got stupid."

At the moment, the highest priced home to sell in Taranaki is a Hamblyn St property in Strandon, New Plymouth, which went for $3.5m late last year, REINZ data shows.

Only two other properties in the region have ever sold for more than $3m.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The pair are still deciding whether they will build one last time, or settle in the house they're in the process of buying.

The pair have decided to sell up as they are ready for their “next chapter".

“There's other things to do," Denise says. “We know the next person will thoroughly enjoy it."