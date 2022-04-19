Builder's three sons in court over who did more work on family bach

One of three brothers has lost an appeal that he deserved more than a third of the family bach in the Marlborough Sounds.

The brothers inherited equal shares of the property at Oyster Bay in Croiselles Harbour after their father Morris Parkins died in 2010.

There was only a shed and a water source on the 49-hectare property when Parkins bought it in 1990, but with help from his sons, Parkins worked tirelessly to develop the remote property, clearing and fencing the land, before starting to build a house in 1993.

The Nelson-based builder would often make the two-hour drive to work on the house as a weekend project, the High Court at Nelson heard at a hearing last month.

His sons were aged 23, 21 and 19 when their father bought the land, and they came out to the property as their own jobs and families allowed. Steven was a plumber, Grant was an engineer and Reece was a builder, and each brought their own practical skills and gear for the work.

Parkins was widely regarded as a man of few words, who was something of a workaholic, very resourceful and hardworking. The property was his pride and joy, and he spent much of his spare time there.

His three sons also loved helping their father, and enjoyed using the bach for hunting and fishing in the Sounds.

The construction of the house took six years. Parkins’ wife Rosalie died several months after its completion in 1999.

Four years later, Parkins acquired an old hospital building and moved it to the Oyster Bay property, to rebuild it as a second bach. By then he had retired, and was able to work on the project full time, with less help from his sons.

However he became unwell in 2008, and went into residential care. Reece took over his father’s affairs and the three sons shared costs such as rates, insurance and mooring fees.

Parkins did not return to the bach before his death in 2010. His will said that his estate should be split equally between his sons.

Grant took the case to the Nelson District Court last year, saying he contributed much more to the property than his brothers, and as a result an institutional constructive trust had come into play, meaning he was entitled to a stake in the property that reflected how much work he put into it.

Grant said he did roughly the same amount of work to his father on the first bach. Since that building made up about half the property’s total value, Grant calculated that his 50% contribution to that building equated 25% of the total property value.

He argued he should get that 25% stake before the bach was split equally as the will required, so Grant would get 50% in total, and his brothers 25% each.

Grant’s case was dismissed by the Nelson District Court last year but he appealed that decision in the High Court at Nelson this year.

Justice Gendall said it was reasonable for Grant to think an institutional constructive trust had arisen, and the three brothers agreed Grant did more work on the first house.

However, Grant’s brothers said they did more work than Grant on the second house.

Grant had also claimed he directly funded parts of the later work, but was unable to provide evidence of that, and the farm’s accounting books contradicted it, Justice Gendall said in his judgment on March 29.

Fatal to Grant’s claim was that his brothers would have to give up part of their shares to allow for Grant’s extra 25%, Justice Gendall said. They had contributed significantly to the property themselves, and supported their parents in different ways at different times, he said.

Grant also benefited more from his parents than his brothers did, as he with them for several years while starting his business, and they guaranteed his loans.

Grant was never forced to work on the property, and told the court he was motivated by his enjoyment of the work, including driving bulldozers and using quad bikes, Justice Gendall said.

He dismissed the appeal, and encouraged the brothers to settle costs between themselves.