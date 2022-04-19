Former Catholic sisters retreat high above Christchurch to go to auction

The huge 10.6-hectare property is the equivalent of roughly 24 full-size sports fields.

An almost century-old former Catholic sisters retreat is to go to auction in Christchurch 37 years since it was last on the market.

The 10.6-hectare property – the equivalent of roughly 24 full-size sports fields (the exact measurements of sports fields vary) – has a rateable value of $1.13 million.

Situated atop Marleys Hill on Worsleys Rd in Cashmere, it includes five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a chapel, caretaker’s residence, marble breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, study rooms, a tennis court and clear views of the Southern Alps, as well as a long and decorated history.

Originally built as a retreat for the nursing sisters of the Little Company of Mary, the property was known as Mary's Mount Rest Home and was opened by Bishop Brodie on December 4, 1927.

READ MORE:

* Wild weather: Heavy rain, gales gusting up to 130kmh, and thunderstorms set to hit

* Nature Fix: Resetting our body image by heading outdoors

* Tekapo: New Zealand's most beautiful view



Supplied/Stuff While parts of the house have been modernised, the new owner may still want to renovate others.

A much-loved family home since the mid 1980s, it is now ready for another family to proceed or visionaries to re-imagine its potential, its Trade Me listing said.

The vastness of the land meant a “generous side income” was generated by leasing space for telecommunications companies, operating out of the occupants’ sight, it said.

Upon entry through a set of electric gates, 100-year-old pines line the driveway leading to the three-storey residence, constructed upon a base of locally quarried stone.

At ground level the former “caretaker’s residence” could be used as self-contained accommodation, a work from home space or a teenager’s retreat, the listing said.

Supplied The home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a caretaker’s residence, and a chapel, among other facilities.

Its current owners used it as their family home.

“While functioning as an outstanding family home, there is considerable scope for a change of use,” Bayleys real estate agent Chris Mangels said.

“A wellness retreat would be incredible on this location.

Supplied Roughly 500m above sea level on the Cashmere hills, the home has outstanding views of Canterbury and the Southern Alps.

The concrete tennis court was likely the highest elevated tennis court in the region. The property sits almost 500 metre above sea level.

“An enticing use of the property would be horses who are well catered for with excellent stables,” Mangels said.

The property would go to auction on May 12 if it was not sold prior.