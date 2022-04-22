Furry Friday: Gentle cat-dog pairings

Frankie's puppyish energy seems to have startled Jessie – but I'm told they're best friends.

My dog really, really objects to cats. He vocally states his objections, and reiterates his grievances, any time he spots one flit past or eye him from a driveway. What an affront they are to him!

But I nurse a dream of introducing a cat into his life, and for the outcome to be peaceful. Not necessarily a cat in our shared home, but perhaps a friend's cat who he could get to know. I think it would enhance life for Riley and, I hope, the cat. One day, perhaps.

Cat-plus-dog pairings have enhanced life in countless homes. As evidence of that, I offer a collection of instances of feline-canine mutual nonaggression – which often blossoms into touching tenderness. Scroll and enjoy!

Moxie and Polly (left) were a tight unit; RIP Moxie. Benson and Winnie claim their quarter-acre of bedspread space.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Giel and Alfie match their sleeping times and positions. The back of that couch looks accustomed to the impact.

When the fit is perfect: Maple and Bonnie (left) and Benson and Eddie.

Bedtime is often when a cat and a dog are most united in purpose. Mollie and Harry (left) and trio Marley, Mika and Theo glory in each other's warmth.

Whose treat is that? Silly question: it's the cat's. Sgt Pepper and Shy share a solid understanding.

Charlie and her buddy Snoopz get together for a games evening. Currently, activity is paused.

Sam and Flash (left) melt into a high-gloss puddle; Nimbus and Tonks enjoy a shaft of sun.

Tigs and Coco have heaps of space. Who needs to curl up?

Different in so many ways, cats and dogs find common cause when a mouthful of food might be in the offing. Tess and Ed (left) pay close attention to a human's dinner time; Merv and Dre are super-aware of the presence of bacon.

Oken (left) thinks Jenkins might take her for a walk, but Jenkins is messing with her head. Ron and Bennett wonder when it'll ever stop raining.

Who's that creeping up on me, demands Scud. Just me, says Tilly.

Sean the cat has a new little sister, named Linda. I predict friendly times ahead.

When you can trust a friend to have your back: Marcie and Heidi (left), and Whisky and Mocha.

Who goes first? Silly question, again. Tess and Ed (left) and George and Lyra.

Tanke and Lulu enjoy the sunshine. If this widescreen format was deepscreen too, we'd get to see their mate Alfiee the Corgi.

You've seen the sleepy stylings of Tonks and Nimbus. Now enjoy them in a more alert state (theirs, not necessarily yours).

A couch potato and two other couch veggies: Buster, Rosie and Lilly.

Ralphy the Dachshund has a big feline following. His name is Joe.

Henry the cat has his own private gym facilities, named Wodger.

Jess and Kiltie are such good mates, they regularly put each other to sleep.

The look of love: Lulu and Soren are devoted to each other.

Maple and Bonnie are a dazzling duo. What a boon it must be to set eyes on them every day.

Parker is a handsome Bengal cat who I'm told has a dreadful attention-seeking yowl – which you and I will just have to imagine. On the plus side, he's a sweetie when a staffie named Reggie comes to stay.

It's hard to get good results when photographing black-coated pets. So it's worth lingering a little on this picture of Miles and Steffi (a Giant Schnauzer) to appreciate how beautiful they both were. They died seven months apart.

A gentle moment in the life of Oryx and Lulu.

Muzzles and nuzzles: Royal and Rocky (left) and Aaliyah and Lilly are sweet bedfellows.

I'd like to shake hands with whoever invented fleece blankets, because they're indispensable for heat lovers such as Kismet and Toru and in fact any terrestrially based pet.

I recently received some beautiful photos of this pair, named Kaea and Taika (the Maori words for 'leader' and 'tiger' respectively). Prepare to see more of these two in coming weeks.

Kracker and Teddy are ever so serious. Are they binge-watching the latest Scandi-noir mini-series?

Bruce and DaisyMae adore this soft mat. Would you use the term 'rug dependency'? Only if you're prepared for groans.

When I was at school, there were always a couple of Grants and at least one Trevor in my class. Here are Grant and Trevor glorying in their trad names, and each other.

Can't we all get along, like Paris and Clyde? Including when we're awake?