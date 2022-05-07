For sale: The Taranaki B&B and wedding that was a dream come true

A legacy garden provides the foundation for new adventures for this Taranaki family.

Twenty-five years ago Linda and Steven Morrison were chasing the dream of running a bed and breakfast business so the couple bought a century-old Taranaki cottage on a near-bare, 10-acre piece of land.

Within five years they had turned the dream into a reality and that dream to life, and in the decades that followed the pair “evolved” their home and business many times over, turning it into one of South Taranaki’s most loved venues.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tairoa Lodge, and every part of hospitality it encompasses, has hit the market.

The Morrisons founded, named and run Tairoa Lodge, which is made up of two cottages for accommodation, a catering company for on-site and outside gatherings, and plays host to massive events inside and around its old church.

“It started as a dream for a B and B, everything’s just evolved – there was no grand plan,” Linda says, as she admires her home and what its become. “Now, this is what we’ve got.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff An old church was moved onto the property more than a decade ago, and has played host to many weddings, funeral services and more ever since.

But after 25 years they are getting ready to say goodbye to the business they built from almost nothing and have placed the property on the market.

“It’s sad to think, but I think it's time,” Linda says. “But there’s never a right time.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Linda Morrison, and husband Steve, have spent the last 25 years building Tairoa Lodge up to what it is today.

Linda first came across the property that was to become Tairoa Lodge in 1997.

The four-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage, which was built around 1875, sat just off State Highway 3, on the edge of Hāwera.

Open homes were held every Sunday for a month, and on the first the pair had to climb a fence to get to it.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff They had ‘a lot of work to do’ when they first bought the cottage, which was built around 1875.

Once inside, Linda stood in one of the bedrooms, staring out the window.

“I said ‘oh my, this is my dream, this is my dream home’,” she says. “Every Sunday we came back and had a look.”

Each time they bought another family member, or friend along, seeking their advice on the home – which brought mixed reviews.

But in the end the pair were convinced and negotiated to buy the home for $235,000.

“All of a sudden we had this big old house.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Morrisons have kept the home as original as possible, to keep its character.

They got straight into getting the home ready for guests, including tidying up the pool, which hadn’t had water in it for 10 years.

“We had a lot of work to do.”

That work took the better part of three years. But in 2000, they opened their bed and breakfast. At the time, their twin daughters, Hannah and Caitlyn, were nine months old.

They didn't even have a sign outside, but advertised at Hāwera information centre and in a book known as the “bible for B and Bs".

As time went on, the pair would end up with their daughters sleeping on bunks near their bed, as other rooms were hired out.

"It started off slowly, and I loved it,” Linda says. “Then people started asking for different things.”

Originally those requests saw them lose a bedroom to ensure each room had an ensuite, and the Morrisons built their own “wing” for their family.

“I didn’t want my girls growing up to me saying ‘shhhh’.”

But, the evolution continued and in 2003, they hosted their first wedding.

“We catered out of the garage,” Linda laughs. “Things started to snowball – that’s when we thought maybe there’s a market."

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tairoa Cottage is now used to host bridal parties, or corporate lunches – or anything in between.

In 2005, they moved what is now known as the Tairoa Cottage onto the property for functions, and ran a commercial kitchen from one side of it.

“Anything big, we had a marque on the lawn.”

But, there was one other thing Linda dreamed of.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The church hall was moved onto the property in 2010.

“I'd always liked the idea of a church.”

So, in 2010, the pair moved a church, built in 1899, onto the property – and eventually extended it too.

“Things change, and you kind of need to go with it.”

One day, Linda was approached by people in the region’s annual garden festival, who asked if they’d enter.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The property has also been entered in the Taranaki Garden Festival for five years.

So, she and her staff got to work, and got the gardens up to scratch.

“That was a buzz, going in the festival.”

They’re now in their fifth year of entering, and the property also has the title of being a “national garden of significance”, for many reasons, including the kauri trees planted in 1939.

Today, they offer “walk in, walk out” events like weddings – offering the venue, a place for people to stay, and all the food and drink.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The church hall can seat 140 people.

“We do everything – they don’t have to do the hard yards,” Linda says. “We do so many weddings.”

When it comes to their catering company, they hire and train local youngsters in the kitchen and for front of house – and tend to hire their siblings as the years go on too.

“We’ll say if you have a nice smile and good attitude we’ll teach you.”

Plus, they out-cater too.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The property has gone from a mere home, to a massive business.

And, everything has been a “team Tairoa” effort, Linda says.

“There’s no way in the world I could have done what we do,” she says. “We'd do things as people have asked for it.

“It’s taken a long time to build, obviously.”

As it stands, Tairoa Lodge can sleep 16 people across the two cottages – not including the three-bedroom family wing, seat 140 people in the church hall, but play host to even more when events sprawl onto the lawn.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Linda admits she “will miss it”.

And, if Linda ever has a bad day, Steve says: “Why? You're living your dream.

“And I will miss it, it's going to be a really sad day when we leave.”

The decision to sell has been slowly building, as Linda has always wanted to retire at the age of 60 – which she has recently reached.

“I had always hoped someone would come and knock on the door and say ‘can I buy this place?’,” Linda says.

“But I want more free time. And what I would love is for someone to step into my shoes.”

The capital value of the property was $1.255 million in 2018, but Linda wouldn’t say how much they were wanting for the property. It’s up for tender.

“We’ve obviously spent a lot of money over the years. We’ve done the hard yards.”

And, they won’t be letting it go for nothing – and not just because of what they’ve poured into it over the years. They love their home.

“We could live here forever.”