Furry Friday: Cats in a world of comfort

Axel rolls out the welcome mat, and claims it as his own. Shoes off, if you please.

"Come in, make yourself comfortable," we say to a cat. And it does, it does.

Once admitted to our life and our home, a cat adjusts itself to the particulars of its new environment. The particular warmth of particular places; the particular shape and softness of the furniture; the particular service mentality that it must train its humans to develop.

Here is a collection of cats that are wonderfully comfortable in their lives – even in unexpected places. Their air of comfort comes, ultimately, from the knowledge that they're safe and loved. Scroll and share their ease!

Every house has a Shoe Place. In Buddy's house it's also a Buddy Place.

Koa is a Māori word meaning joy. This British Blue, fittingly named Koa, has been bringing joy to his humans for a year and a half.

Another blue beauty who loves the feel of carpet is Nova.

Poppy is part British Blue, part Persian. She is an elegant presence among the parsley.

Rounding off today's bevy of blues is Earl Grey, lording it in the garden.

Heidi is resplendent on the fence. The casually dropped paw is a subtle safety feature.

Belle is a grande dame at 16 years old. Her owner says: 'As she has got older, she has become fonder of our pats, although she will not suffer the indignity of being picked up, and would never sit on a lap.'

Kevy is being socialised ready for rehoming. He looks keen for a place to call his own.

Jack (left) and Dusky have melted so much, they're about to start dripping on the floor.

Dusty (left) fits, and therefore sits; KC is in what I'm told is her favourite place, an old stove; Purdy demands an end to working from home. Purdy's owner says: 'She’s big on purring and chatting with us – even sings us songs down the hallway and visits our two apartment neighbours.'

Fergus plants himself for maximum sun.

Comfort can be vertical as well as horizontal. Molly (left) and Chilli take up residence.

Yes, say Lucy (left) and Lola, we like the feel of a basket. Problem with that?

Harlow looks like a cat who doesn't suffer fools gladly. 'Brat' is the word her owner uses.

Missy finds these modern shopping bags remarkably comfortable. Those old plastic ones were such an unflattering fit.

Gracie checks out the back seat. It's comfy, she acknowledges, but don't move this thing from the garage, please.

Elmo fills a grand chair with his glorious self. I wonder if he was implicated the repair on the arm.

Daphne requires multiple layers of luxury.

Hazel does her best to follow that Yogilates video, but loses motivation..

Leo (left), Feebee and Fig demonstrate the art of catspreading.

Seven-year-old Ed has his own personal day bed.

In a lull between two bouts of the zoomies, Rima helps ornament the room.

Pixie Caramel eases into a relaxed backyard conversation. Doing anything over the weekend?

Who needs a decorative table runner when you have a superb Birman like Lucy available?

Goldfish takes a brief rest from kittening. He is a Covid cat – one good phenomenon that has come of all this!

These folding chairs may not have been designed for cats, but I see lots of photos of felines nestled in them. Smudge is well ensconced.

Presenting a trolleyful of Gus. I think this edition of Furry Friday has more glorious blues than any other. One day I'll do a collection of them, so send 'em in!

Willow lost her ears to cancer – sadly common among white cats. The statue hasn't been similarly updated.

Lakey is a kitten – once feral but quickly friendly – who was taken in this month by a reader, with the plan of finding a new home for her. However, it might be that she's staying right where she is.

Some cats shrink from grooming. Not so Gracie (left) and Charlie, who adore the sensations.

Archie brings ginger glamour to the garden. He's about seven years old and looks in superb condition.

Elijah supervises his human's cat-themed crafting. With such a splendid cat as a companion (plus his mate Klaus, who has appeared in previous Furry Fridays), how could you not be artistically inspired?

Lenny has suffered cat flu and the loss of an eye in his short life. But don't bore him by mentioning it – he's taken it all in stride.

One more episode? No thanks, says Beetle. Time to hit the hay.

Mike don't take no nonsense. He's 15 years old and totally over it.