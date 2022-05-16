Seven benefits of getting a good night’s sleep

Having a good night's rest is one of the most important things a person can do.

Everyone loves a good lie-in, with no alarm clock ringing and no noise to distract you from the Land of Nod. Having a good night's rest is one of the most important things a person can do — after all, we spend 26 years asleep over the course of our life.

Not getting enough sleep can have a significant impact on health and wellbeing. Experts say we should aim for between seven and eight hours of quality sleep each night. We all know that sleep is important, but what are the main benefits? Here are seven reasons to prioritise sleep.

1. Boost your immune system

Good quality sleep makes our bodies more resilient and can help us combat nasty germs and viruses. According to the Sleep Foundation, sufficient sleep enables a well-balanced immune defence and a more efficient response to vaccines. Crucial in the age of Covid-19.

SUPPLIED Several studies have linked insufficient sleep to an increased risk of heart disease.

2. Prevent weight gain

According to scientific studies, poor sleep has been linked to a higher body mass index and weight gain. Global studies have found increased obesity risk among those who slept fewer than seven hours a night. Research suggests a lack of sleep affects hunger levels, making us more likely to consume more calories.

3. Strengthen your heart

Several studies have linked insufficient sleep to an increased risk of heart disease. Looking after our heart is one of the most important things a person can do, and ongoing sleep deprivation has been associated with high blood pressure, a significant risk factor for heart disease.

4. Improve your mood

Sleeping well improves our mood and helps us tackle the day ahead. According to Health Navigator New Zealand, a lack of quality sleep can contribute to developing a mental health condition such as anxiety or depression.

123RF According to experts at Harvard Medical School, great sleep helps our memory and our ability to learn.

5. Increase your productivity

We've all been there, waking up groggy after a poor night's sleep, getting into work, and struggling to get as much done as usual. Sleep quality and productivity in the workplace are closely linked, according to the Sleep Foundation, and sleeping well can improve your workplace performance.

6. Better physical performance

Sleep allows our bodies to rest, refuelling us for the rigours of the day ahead. According to the US National Athletic Trainers' Association, top athletes need an extra hour of sleep per day. If you want peak physical performance at the gym or on the field, prioritise time in bed.

7. Improve your memory

According to experts at Harvard Medical School, great sleep helps our memory and our ability to learn. Rest has a significant role in the consolidation of memories, before and after new experiences. People who are sleep-deprived struggle to focus and learn, while those who sleep well can absorb and store new information more easily.

SUPPLIED Sleep City is the best place to find your ideal bed, talk to experts about the latest innovative technology, and start the journey of improving your sleep.

Sleeping well has some fantastic benefits for our health and wellbeing, but it's also crucial to get your conditions right at home. Start by finding the perfect bed.

Choosing the right bed can give you the best chance of maintaining and improving your health and wellbeing with a quality night's rest.

Sleep City is the best place to find your ideal bed, talk to experts about the latest innovative technology, and start the journey of improving your sleep.

With an extensive collection of the latest products across economy, premium and luxury ranges, 100 per cent kiwi-owned Sleep City has the best lineup to suit different budgets, needs, and sleeping requirements.

With locations across the Wellington region including Paraparaumu, Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt, Thorndon, and Rongotai, find the nearest store to you using their simple store finder page.

Visit the Sleep City website to find your dream bed and mattress today or walk in to one of our stores or get in touch by phone or email.