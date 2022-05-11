Former Christchurch mayor Bob Parker's 'quirky' home sells for $1.1m

Sir Bob Parker's former central city home is to be auctioned.

The home of Sir Bob Parker, Christchurch’s mayor through the earthquakes more than a decade ago, has sold at auction for $1.1 million.

The property went under the hammer on Wednesday morning.

The quirky apartment is in a converted former industrial building in Stewart St, a small street between St Asaph St and Moorhouse Ave, near Hagley Park.

Supplied Living, dining, cooking and sleeping spaces are all in one space in the Parker home.

It was described by real estate firm Harcourts as “unorthodox”, “gritty, recklessly urbane warehouse accommodation” and “distinctly industrial, raw and unique”.

Four or five bidders were in the room at Wednesday’s auction. Young couple Jaehwak Yoo and his partner, who were with their baby, were the successful buyers.

Yoo said the morning was “really exciting” for the young Christchurch family who immigrated to the city nine years ago from South Korea.

READ MORE:

* Sir Bob Parker can't remember being face of Christchurch earthquake response after stroke

* Sir Bob Parker 'digging in' after heart attack and stroke

* Rethink for Sir Bob Parker's luxury Cranmer Gardens apartments



The property would be used for a new office and warehouse space for his tiling business, Dangelina Tiling, which Yoo started about five years ago. Currently, he worked out of his home, using his garage as storage space, he said.

“It is really exciting for my business.”

Yoo said the location and open space drew him to the property and he considered converting it into apartments to lease out in the future.

However, he said it would also be a “special space” for his young family and looked forward to enjoying special features such as the large projectors for his children to enjoy movies on.

Beck Eleven/Stuff Bob Parker faces media after the first earthquakes struck Christchurch in 2010.

“Not only just operating as a business but ... it is also quite exciting for my family as well to have another private space that we can spend time together.”

Parker bought the property for $372,000 in 2008, during his six-year mayoralty, which ended when he opted against seeking re-election in 2013.

Parker was knighted after leading Christchurch through the earthquake years. He has been ill since 2020, when he suffered a massive stroke which severely affected his movement, memory and speech.

He was admitted to a long-term care facility early last year.

Supplied The Stewart St apartment.

Supplied The kitchen has been decorated with a skeletal presence.

Supplied The Stewart St home owned by Bob Parker and Jo Nicholls-Parker has been sold.

Supplied The mezzanine bedroom.