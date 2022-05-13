Christchurch vets buy famed Britten Stables home for $7.85 million

The new owners of the famous Britten Stables are Christchurch veterinarians Michele McMaster and Steve Heap, who last year spent $7.85 million to buy the luxury property.

Heap said the couple had long-admired the brick facade of the property while passing by, but did not realise it was so well known when they purchased it.

The property was created by inventor, designer, property developer and motorcycle pioneer John Britten, and was renovated by Britten's daughter and son-in-law, Isabelle and Tim Weston.

The renovation cost $2.5m, and featured on television show Grand Designs.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Isabelle and Tom Weston restored home designed by Isabelle's late father, John Britten, to its former glory after it was nearly completely destroyed by the Canterbury quakes.

“When it was for sale we went and saw it and fell in love with it,” said Heap.

“We love the history of it – not just the Brittens, but going back further than that.”

The building started life as the historic stables of the nearby Mona Vale homestead before John Britten converted it into his home in the 1970s.

Heap and McMaster have also met with the Westons.

“They’ve done a great job with it. We like the uniqueness of it, and they’ve been lovely – really helpful,” Heap said.

John Cosgrove John Britten in 1993, with the Britten v1000 motorcycle he designed in his garage.

They moved into the house about four weeks ago with their three sons after buying it in November.

He declined to comment on the purchase price.

The property had a 2019 rating valuation of $3.84m.

A Real Estate Institute report showed the median house price in Christchurch for April was $710,000.

Britten achieved fame with the Britten V1000 race-winning motorcycle he designed in the property’s garage.

He and his wife Kirsteen Britten were raising their young family in the house when he died in 1995.

The 900-square-metre house is on a 1300sqm site on Matai St West in Riccarton.

It has seven en-suite bedrooms, a double-storey glass atrium with an indoor swimming pool and large gardens.

Other features include a curved marble staircase, an internal fern garden, wine cellar, hot tub, 52 solar panels, and a separate New York-style loft apartment.