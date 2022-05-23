'It's our hood now': Tensions grow as Auckland residents battle public housing block

Residents of Bonair Crescent in Millwater are opposed to Kāinga Ora building a social housing block in their street.

Residents of Millwater in North Auckland are battling to stop Kāinga Ora from building 37 new houses for the homeless because they fear it will bring anti-social behaviour to their neighbourhood.

However, their efforts have not sparked the response they were looking for. Last week, graffiti in large letters appeared on a retaining wall saying it is “our hood now”. It is not known who painted the graffiti and it had already been removed days later when Stuff visited the site.

Government housing agency Kāinga Ora has said it is sympathetic to the residents' concerns but the question remains: if not here, then where would desperately needed public housing be built?

More than 800 residents have joined an online community which has mobilised to pressure Kāinga Ora to instead turn the development in Bonair Crescent into KiwiBuild homes. A petition to Parliament received nearly 2000 signatures.

Residents fear that the housing block will become a ‘‘gang pad’’, having read media reports about other public housing complexes, including one nearby in Weir Lane in Silverdale.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The public housing block in Weir Lane in Silverdale was all quiet when Stuff went to visit last week.

Millwater Watchdogs community patroller Sam Williams said he had responded to incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour from residents in the Weir Lane housing complex.

“I was a cop for 10 years on the North Shore and I understand that sadly public housing brings a criminal element with it,” Williams said.

“We have enough patrollers at present but I may need to recruit some more to keep a strong presence in the area and to keep a watchful eye.”

Williams said he formed the Watchdogs group nearly two years ago in response to an increase of crime including car theft, robberies, vandalism and boy racers.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party MP Mark Mitchell has taken on the concerns of Millwater residents who fear their neighbourhood will be beset by anti-social behaviour.

Millwater residents contacted their local MP, Mark Mitchell, who organised a meeting with Kāinga Ora’s regional director.

Mitchell said residents had “legitimate concerns” about the proposed public housing. “The state doesn't have a licence to import violence into a community that doesn’t have it.

“Families have bought into Millwater because they believed it was safe but now some are listing their home back on the market,” he said.

He said that instead of “big developments”, Kāinga Ora should be building blocks of three to four social houses to prevent them from turning into ghettos.

Denise Piper/Stuff Kāinga Ora has been building several new housing developments across Auckland and Northland.

Kāinga Ora regional director Taina Jones totally rejects the idea that social housing inevitably brings anti-social behaviour into a community.

“It is a significant assumption that all our housing customers are criminals. To say we are importing violence is disingenuous and not a reflection of the people on the housing register.”

She said Kāinga Ora housed 200,000 people and the vast majority “lived well” within the local community.

Jones said that far from “importing” people, there was a real and local need for housing, with 102 people in the Milldale-Silverdale area who did not have a home.

There are about 8700 people waiting for a home across the whole Auckland region. The Bonair Crescent project will only provide 37 houses and won't be completed until mid next year.

Jones said that fixing the problems at Weir Lane was a hard task that Kāinga Ora would have to “dig deep” to find a solution to by providing “wrap around support” from multiple government ministries.

She said the Auckland Unitary Plan and new medium-density standards had enabled Kāinga Ora to build larger developments and these types of developments would become more common.

“We have a housing crisis and we need to maximise the number of homes we build.”

