Half a house for sale. The top half, that is

The Perano house, known affectionately as the “Doll’s House”, is moved from its site in Waikawa Rd in 2012.

Half of a well-known house in Picton has joined historic Misty Cottage in the hunt for a new owner.

The top floor of the “old Perano house”, also known as the Doll’s House, has been languishing at Picton’s Powerhouse Reserve beside State Highway 1 and the skate park since about 2012.

However, the Marlborough District Council, which has taken over the reserve from the now-defunct Picton Seaport Trust, wants to move the building, or it will be demolished.

Dave Perano originally built the house in about 1930 on Waikawa Rd, but in 2009 the Hagaman family sought consent to move the top half and demolish the concrete bottom which was unsafe and an earthquake risk, they said.

The idea of moving the top floor was contentious with residents who said the Perano whaling family were “deemed royalty in Picton”. It had Class B heritage status but was not listed with the Historic Places Trust.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Natalie Wakefield at the old Perano house in Picton.

But the consent was granted. The Hagamans gifted it to the trust so it could be preserved with a replica bottom half, and shared with the community, similar to Blenheim’s Brayshaw Park.

The trust had planned to build an “old-time cinema” underneath it, screening vintage films, and it would be the centrepiece to a collection of historic Picton buildings, with a display of historic clinker boats beside Waitohi Stream.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The old Perano House at Powerhouse Reserve needs a new home.

The top floor was taken to the reserve on the back of a house-moving truck, a precarious load the width of the main road into Picton.

But a decade later, the trust that had leased the reserve since 1994 had folded. In March the council said a new trust would be established and there was a lot of interest in the site from community groups.

Council support services manager Dean Heiford said the Picton Seaport Trust had struggled to keep their vision afloat.

“It just got more and more expensive, and it just became unrealistic,” Heiford said.

Derek Flynn/Stuff A house-moving truck was used to deliver it across town with a number of specialist support crew along for the ride.

“Once we had the earthquakes, foundations and designs got more and more complex, and it became out of reach.

“So rather than it falling into ruin, we’d rather get it to a new person, to be loved and restored.”

With the original rooms still intact, it could be added to an existing residence, or turned into offices, or restored as a historic feature, Heiford said.

Supplied Perano descendants at the Doll’s House before it was dismantled.

“We’ve been inside and it’s in remarkably good condition. It’s been watertight and up on blocks ... And it’s got beautiful old rimu inside.”

However, the building was so tall it would be hard to shift very far, he said.

“And we would love to see it stay in Picton ... I would love to see it reused somewhere. But if it isn’t, it will probably have to be demolished.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Coffey House Removals owner operator Gerard Coffey says moving the Perano house is doable, but could be costly.

Coffey House Removals owner operator Gerard Coffey, who was helping the council with the sale, said there had already been a few interested buyers but none of them had panned out. One was put off by the cost and another couldn’t find a space to put it.

“It’s obviously a difficult task to move it and that doesn’t make it cost-effective ... but it’s been moved before and it can be moved again.

“It would be nice to keep it local ... Picton is where it originally started so it would be nice to see it stay there.”

To reduce its size, the dormer windows on the roof could be removed for the journey and then reattached, he said.

Brya Ingram Pensioner Gary Twose is hoping someone will take on the historic house as a project.

Misty Cottage was another historic cottage in Picton facing demolition if a new owner could not be found. It was more than 140 years old but was rotting and had an infestation of wood borer beetles.

Landlord Antony Edwards said on Thursday that since an article last month, there had been a few enquiries from prospective buyers, however they each had a lot of work to do to see if their ideas were feasible.