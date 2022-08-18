New housing rules now legal, but 'sausage flats' are not allowed

Street-facing housing is in, and “sausage flats” that run at an angle to the road along driveways are out, if a notified plan change is passed by commissioners.

New zoning standards that allow Aucklanders to build three houses of three storeys on a property without resource consent are legal today, but might not be as permissive as the Government intended.

Auckland Council has notified three plan changes: one that enacts the new rules which were mandated by the Government, and two that would place restrictions on development.

Another of the council’s notified plan changes will impose conditions designed to ensure the “quality of the built environment”. The plan change has been worded to encourage street-facing buildings and specifically objects to “sausage flats”.

Sausage flats is an informal term for long rows of terraced housing that run along driveways, at an angle to the street, with windows that look into neighbours’ properties.

In a briefing to councillors, staff said that the new standards had the potential to result in “poor-quality outdoor living spaces and loss of privacy” if left uninhibited.

The proposed change would also require developments with more than 20 houses to have a common outdoor living area.

The new rules passed down to councils by the Government allow for apartment buildings to be built within “walking distance” of rapid transit and town centres, which the council has defined as within 1200 metres or a 15-minute walk.

However, another plan change notified by council on Wednesday will require developers to take into account “transport effects” and could result in developers having to pay for transport upgrades as a condition of consent.

Meanwhile, the intensification plan change that enacts the new standards also includes “qualifying matters” that can restrain development in certain areas.

These include suburbs where Watercare has identified there are capacity constraints on drinking and wastewater infrastructure.

Public green spaces, some Māori heritage sites and volcanic cone “view shafts” have also remained protected.

A council spokesperson said that while the new standards theoretically allow development without consent, a consent was still needed in areas with qualifying matters, or if the development required earthworks or a subdivision.

As part of the public notification Council will release a map that will show where “significant character areas” will still apply, meaning some of Auckland’s older neighbourhoods would also be preserved.

Several rural towns in the Auckland region have been entirely spared from unfettered development.

The standards will not apply to Helensville, Clarks Beach, Beachlands, Glenbrook Beach, Karaka, Maraetai, Riverhead, Snells Beach, Wellsford, Kingseat, Te Hana, Parakai, Matakana, Whitford, Waimauku, Patumahoe, Stillwater, Kawakawa Bay, Omaha, Point Wells, Waiwera, Clevedon, Okura and Kumeu-Huapai.

However, they will apply to Pukekohe, Waiuku and Warkworth.

After the notification period is over, the plan changes will be the subject of hearings by independent commissioners after which they will be approved or declined.

The public is able to have it say on the three plan changes until September 29 on the Auckland Council website. Submissions open at 9am on Thursday.