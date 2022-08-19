Furry Friday: Seriously cute

Frosty models the colours and moods of winter in that extraordinary face.

I love it when my dog suddenly goes all serious. He looks as though he's gazing right through to my essential nature and considering it nonjudgmentally.

In fact, he's probably just transitioning from one waking food-dream to another. But I like to think of him going into a meditative phase or experiencing a bolt of insight, because that's kind of what it looks like.

Here today are dogs captured during those apparently serious episodes, hinting at hidden depths that in all honesty aren't there. Enjoy!

Kismet and Walnut might as well have been born fused.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Ralph (left) is struck by the poignant memory of a particularly fragrant puddle; Georgie is caught in mid-tut.

Georgie Girl and Billy Boy fix you with stares of oceanic depth.

Dax decides that pal Nero makes a splendid sofa. And look at their faces - it's no joke.

Herbie relishes every photon of that winter sun.

Picquet is an ambitious stick gatherer. He gives it his all.

Dodger reflects on a life well lived and loved. RIP Dodger.

Jessie is a patient gardener. Some things take time.

Linda (left) is quietly proud of her hard-won muddiness; Finn is proud of his Finnmanship.

Being terribly grown up are Alfie (left), Ellie and Bosco.

Here's Finn (left) in a chic winter outfit; Frankie is not satisfied that you've properly shown all your working.

Elsa dreams of that place of gentle breezes and lemon blossoms - oh, sorry, that's someone else's memory.

Floki (left) contemplates rainbows in particular and the electromagnetic spectrum in general; Daisy keeps calm and carries on.

From the depths of their souls, Murphy (left) and Mr Guinness plead for an end to world hunger, starting here and now.

Winston may just have had a glimpse into his long, safe and happy future.

Yogi is the best kind of passenger - understanding, tactful and tolerant. Just don't ask him to work the GPS.

Chin down, eyes up - my favourite dog pose. Winston does it adorably.

DaisyMae triangulates herself into the chair.

Cleo is, I think, the most gorgeous of today's lineup, and that's quite a feat.