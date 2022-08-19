Furry Friday: Seriously cute

I love it when my dog suddenly goes all serious. He looks as though he's gazing right through to my essential nature and considering it nonjudgmentally.
In fact, he's probably just transitioning from one waking food-dream to another. But I like to think of him going into a meditative phase or experiencing a bolt of insight, because that's kind of what it looks like.
Here today are dogs captured during those apparently serious episodes, hinting at hidden depths that in all honesty aren't there. Enjoy!
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!