Here's how today's housing market compares to pre-Covid

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

The housing market is correcting to a more normal state, but that does not mean a simple return to where it was pre-Covid, experts say.

When Covid first hit back in 2020, no one was sure how the market would be affected, and there were predictions house prices would tumble.

That did not happen. Instead the market boomed and prices nationwide soared up by around 43% to record heights. At the market peak last November, the national median price hit $925,000, according to the Real Estate Institute.

Since then the market has slowed, due to a raft of changes including the Reserve Bank’s reinstatement of the LVRs, new lending rules, tax changes for investors, rising interest rates, and a slowing economy.

READ MORE:

* Trade Me data shows average asking prices slump more than $60k

* First-home buyers 'returning to the market', survey suggests

* The Reserve Bank is talking a 20% house price fall - what does that mean?



House prices nationwide have dropped year-on-year for the first time since 2011, and were more than 10% down from the peak to a median of $810,000 in July, the institute’s latest figures show.

Those price falls have left some homeowners who bought at the peak of the market in negative equity, and owing more on their mortgages than their homes are worth.

At the same time, sales have plummeted, the number of homes for sale has increased significantly, and properties are taking longer to sell.

Experts say the state of the market is not as dire as it sounds, and it is correcting, following an extraordinary boom period. So how does the current market compare to the pre-Covid times?

Christel Yardley/Stuff House sales are down, but they have not fallen to the lows of the global financial crisis.

Economist Tony Alexander says while there is a focus on prices, which were pushed up too fast by irrational exuberance and need to correct, sales volumes can tell us more about the market.

He says the 10-year average for sales is around 81,000 a year, and that following the global financial crisis, sales slumped to around 55,000 a year between 2008 and 2010, before recovering.

“While sales might come in at around 65,000 this year, it is unlikely they will drop off to the level they did in the post-GFC years. This downturn is not on a par with the GFC, but the market is slower than it was before Covid.”

Real Estate Institute figures show there were 89,200 sales last year, but they have been higher in the last decade. In 2016, during the 2015 to 2019 boom period, there were 90,200.

In contrast, there were 61,300 sales in 2011 as the market started to recover from the GFC, and in 2019, just before Covid hit, there were 77,700.

An institute spokeswoman says at this stage in 2022, sales are about 7% ahead of where they were in 2011 at the same time of the year. “Generally, about 60% of sales have occurred by the end of July each calendar year.”

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says sales are at the lowest they have been in a decade, and so are clearly below average.

But they are still tracking higher than the post-GFC years, and they have fallen off a very high base, he says.

“We are in a much softer market than last year, but it is a measured downturn. Price falls won’t stop right away, and eventually they could fall by up to 20% from the market peak.

“If prices do fall by that much, it would still leave them up by about 20% on where they were pre-Covid. So if someone has owned a property for over two years, they are still likely to have increased equity.”

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says if house prices fall by 20%, they will still be about 20% up on pre-Covid prices.

A comparison to the market in the years immediately pre-Covid is not easy though, Davidson says.

That is because the Auckland market peaked in 2016, and went through a quiet period in the subsequent years, while the Christchurch market was flat following the earthquake rebuild.

“But markets around the rest of the country were still rising, so we went into the Covid period with a rising market. Prices pre-Covid were not cheap, it’s just they then got much more expensive.”

Property markets move in cycles, with peaks and troughs, mortgage adviser Bruce Patten, from Loan Market, says.

In the years preceding Covid, the market was strong, but there was a small hiatus in the 12 months right before, and activity had started to slow a bit, he says.

“That was expected to continue, as it eased from the peak of the cycle. But Covid ramped everything up again, with the LVRs removed and low interest rates, people jumped into the market, no holds barred.”

Now the market has entered the more subdued period it was destined for pre-Covid, and it will continue to be much quieter for the next 12 to 18 months, he says.

“Compared to last year, it feels particularly quiet at the moment, but it is a pretty standard winter market.

“It’s not stagnant, but steady. Well-presented, desirable properties are still fetching high prices, and we expect activity to pick up as we head into summer.”

Different markets did not enter the Covid-prompted boom at the same stage in their cycle, and nor are they all moving through the downturn in the same way.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Sales on Auckland’s North Shore are lower than they were pre-Covid.

Auckland’s market had been quiet from around 2017 to 2019, but a good energy was returning to it in the six months before Covid, Harcourts Cooper & Co managing director Martin Cooper says.

He is based on Auckland’s North Shore, and says there were around 400 sales a month in the area during the recent boom. In the years prior to that, the volume was much lower, at about 300 sales a month.

“But in July there were just 209, so the volume is even lower than in the pre-Covid market, and activity is slower. There is a lack of urgency, and people are waiting to see what happens with prices, and interest rates.”

It is the off-the-plan market which has cooled the most, but sales in the broader market should increase as winter draws to a close, he says.

“More listings are coming on to the market, and, anecdotally, more money is being spent on marketing and staging, and I expect that to translate to higher volume of sales.”

In Christchurch, the market is still moving along nicely, and compares well to the pre-Covid market, Christchurch-based agent Vanessa Golightly, from Ray White Morris and Co, says.

“It wasn’t a bad market back in 2019, but it wasn’t incredibly good. I’d say it was almost flat, with prices steady and not moving.

“That in itself was a stark contrast to the market immediately post-earthquake, which was a bit insane, because it was driven by a lack of houses for people to live.”

When Covid hit, she was expecting the market to crash and to have to let staff go, but the complete opposite happened, and it ratcheted up, she says.

“It has slowed now, but prices are not going to fall back to where they were pre-Covid. Instead they are plateauing, and there is still room for growth.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff Christchurch house prices are not expected to fall back to where they were pre-Covid.

In the past, sellers aimed to sell for a bit more than they bought for, and did not have the heightened expectations which are common now, she says.

“But a bad market is one where you sell for less than you bought, and the reality is most properties are selling for more than they were purchased for.

“I sold a house last week, which was bought for $850,000 14 months ago. It went for $940,000, so the sellers made $100,000 profit in just over a year.”