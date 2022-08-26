Furry Friday: Cats sitting nicely

Consider the way cats sit. Why? Because it is a miracle of poise, symmetry and, let's admit it, a certain amount of smugness.
Think of those Egyptian depictions of catlike deities: svelte and dignified, relaxed yet dynamic. No wonder they were so honoured.
Today I offer you a collection of cats in that seated pose that captures the ease and elegance that is the essence of the cat. Scroll, enjoy and, if you feel so commanded, worship.
