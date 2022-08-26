Furry Friday: Cats sitting nicely

Felix approves of the warm sensation the garden stone imparts to his discerning butt.

Consider the way cats sit. Why? Because it is a miracle of poise, symmetry and, let's admit it, a certain amount of smugness.

Think of those Egyptian depictions of catlike deities: svelte and dignified, relaxed yet dynamic. No wonder they were so honoured.

Today I offer you a collection of cats in that seated pose that captures the ease and elegance that is the essence of the cat. Scroll, enjoy and, if you feel so commanded, worship.

The building of a deck in the back yard requires skilled supervision. Miranda supplies it.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Axel sits in wait for any cicada foolish enough to cross within paw's reach.

Miss Katherine Jenkins is in full command of the situation.

Contained and commanding: Ed in a handbag, Rusty in a box, Ragnar in a kayak.

Coco upstages her feline rival in the garden.

Puss (left), Inky and Shadow are fully aware of their effortless magnificence.

Earl Grey gives his neck a stretch. Crack, ah, that's better.

Bilbo and Zena are aware of the flattering framing effect a window can give to a seated cat.

Pixie (left) and Elsa are not to be disturbed, let alone questioned about their choice of sitting place.

The power in Bruce's pose tells us that he is the indomitable guardian of the garden.

Frank has a tonne of seated gravitas, there on the drinks trolley.

The Federation of Quizzical Black Cats has dispatched a delegation. Alvin, Simon and Theodore request an audience.

Georgie (left), Loki and Silvie are dignified sitters, whatever the surroundings.

Kitty manages to sit straight, despite being among the catnip.

Sitting in style: Mars (left), Thelma and Molly Muppet.

Lacking only a throne, Lola (left), Archie and Lady Loulou Belle exude authority.

Ragnar and Ripley assist in a reallocation of furniture items.

Domestic deities: Ritchie (left), Titan and Fergus.

Puffed with pride: Whisper (left), Persephone and Nova.

Deep thinkers: Margaret (left), Coco and Zorro.

Arlo (left) and Daisy will not be relocated, so don't even think about it.

Thomas joins an animal parade on his window sill.

It's Katherine Jenkins again, this time only slightly discomposed by that falling white stuff.

Tiny Fergal gazes at the great outdoors.

A washing basket is a handy BnB for the always restless Greg. He will leave a judiciously worded online review.

Wertle Emmalene achieves perfect paw posture.