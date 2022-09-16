Furry Friday: Isn't it supposed to be spring?

Is it really spring? Going by the scarf and fleece jacket I wore on yesterday's dog walk, and the umbrella I carried, the answer is not quite.

Still, I feel the approach of that delectable season in the changes in air, light and birdsong around me. It's a bit like the way you can sense a train coming before it's visible from the station – a tinny ringing in the rails and the turning of soon-to-be passengers' heads carry a truth that the timetable doesn't.

Here's an positive, springy edition of Furry Friday, featuring dogs who are just bursting for longer days and warmer breezes. Enjoy, optimistically!

Taylor (left) looks as though she's been confected at a candy floss stand. Romeo loves how he just about towers over the grass.

Thanks to all for submitting photos.

Cooper is 10 months old – just getting the hang of his collieness.

Nala (left) stalks the park like a veteran. Moose and Daisy wait for you to do something amazing.

Ranger (left), Miss Bailey and Nico are formless clay, waiting for you to imprint wisdom on them ... who am I kidding? They'll do it their own way.

Dogs gotta move, then they gotta sit down. Like Alfie (left) and Jamie.

Dougal's had some paw problems lately – he leapt for the ute tray before realising the tailgate was shut. But with medication and months of restricted walks, he's almost back to normal. Good boy, Dougal!

Kora is a mixed-breed girl adopted from the SPCA as a pup. She's a year old now, and living a life of comfort – and views.

Madigan and Archie have a good laugh – cos soon the nights will be longer and their walks will be even more epic.

Logan's tongue lengthens, the longer his playtime lasts.

Twig looks forward to trying out some lighter-weight outfits.

As his dad's mind turns toward DIY tasks, Ciccio hitches a ride around the hardware store. I wonder if he walks a little taller now that there's a King Charles on the throne?

When my dog sees me pick up my car keys, he dashes into his crate, hoping for a ride. Better than staying home, that's for sure. Here are Izzy (left) and Herbie loving their road trips.

Haggis (left) and Mika are happy passengers.

Have you ever seen a more irresistible look than Kaia's (left)? Whatever she wants, give it to her! Meanwhile, Frankie adopts a very catlike expression.

DaisyMae and Charlie have reached agreement: this winter has been a stinker.

Furry Friday regulars Dax and Nero are usually in cuddly poses. But here's evidence that they enjoy the odd session of the biteface game.

Sarge (left) and Kiba need little encouragement to show off their heroic profiles.

Beautiful Bella has featured in quite a few Furry Fridays over the past eight years. Sadly she had to be farewelled in May at the age of 12-and-a-half. RIP lovely girl.

Spaniels and water, huh? Mocha loves the stuff.

If it's ankle depth, Floki is okay with it. Depending on whose ankles you're talking about.

Sam (left) and Josie are sadly missed. They had a particular way of playing throw-the-stick: Josie would do all the swimming, return with the stick, then Sam would take possession of it.

Marcie (left) and Evie have bathtime ahead. But it will have been worth it.

Patronuses of the beach – or is that Patroni? Cheska (left) and Jack and Nicky gleam.

Pushkin and Brandy reminisce about an especially vigorous chase they once had. Ten minutes ago.

Scout takes up her favourite post: at the stern, spotting fish.

We met car passenger Mika earlier. Here she is mastering a different form of transport. RIP Mika.

Stand clear: Picquet is performing The Shake.

Bellou guards the fishing rod with honour-guard focus. He is repaid with a bite of whatever is caught.

Jock does his best to make the puddle look deep and his swimming feat more heroic.

There's always time to strike a handsome pose: Neo (left), Rufus and Nala.

Walter is a whiskery charmer who adores water.

Jesse (left) is a delicate swimmer, sometimes. Katy wears her ample heart on her sleeve.